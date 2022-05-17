Log in
Housing Starts and Existing Home Sales on the Docket -- Data Week Ahead Update

05/17/2022 | 10:15am EDT
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Wednesday 0830  Housing Starts              Apr       1.75M  (28)   1.793M 
                  -- percent change         Apr      -2.4%         +0.3% 
          0830  Building Permits            Apr       1.82M  (20)   1.873M 
                  -- percent change         Apr      -2.8%         +0.4% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              May 14    200K   (21)   203K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           May       15.0   (19)   17.6 
          1000  Existing Home Sales         Apr       5.64M  (28)   5.77M 
                  -- percent change         Apr      -2.3%         -2.7% 
          1000  Leading Index               Apr      +0.0%   (14)   +0.3% 
 
 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 1014ET

