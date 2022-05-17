Housing Starts and Existing Home Sales on the Docket -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Wednesday 0830 Housing Starts Apr 1.75M (28) 1.793M
-- percent change Apr -2.4% +0.3%
0830 Building Permits Apr 1.82M (20) 1.873M
-- percent change Apr -2.8% +0.4%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 14 200K (21) 203K
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy May 15.0 (19) 17.6
1000 Existing Home Sales Apr 5.64M (28) 5.77M
-- percent change Apr -2.3% -2.7%
1000 Leading Index Apr +0.0% (14) +0.3%
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
