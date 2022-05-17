Housing Starts and Existing Home Sales on the Docket -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Wednesday 0830 Housing Starts Apr 1.75M (28) 1.793M -- percent change Apr -2.4% +0.3% 0830 Building Permits Apr 1.82M (20) 1.873M -- percent change Apr -2.8% +0.4% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 14 200K (21) 203K 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy May 15.0 (19) 17.6 1000 Existing Home Sales Apr 5.64M (28) 5.77M -- percent change Apr -2.3% -2.7% 1000 Leading Index Apr +0.0% (14) +0.3% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

