The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Mar 11 205K (19) 211K 0830 Import Prices Feb -0.2% (16) -0.2% 0830 Housing Starts Feb 1.31M (22) 1.309M -- percent change Feb +0.1% -4.5% 0830 Building Permits Feb 1.34 (16) 1.339M -- percent change Feb +0.1% +0.1% 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Mar -15.5 (16) -24.3 Friday 0915 Industrial Production Feb +0.0% (23) +0.0% 0915 Capacity Utilization Feb 78.3% (18) 78.3% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Mar 67.0 (21) 67.0* (Prelim) 1000 Leading Index Feb -0.4% (13) -0.3% *End-Feb Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-23 1014ET