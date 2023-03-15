The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE      TIME  RELEASE                      PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                Mar 11     205K   (19)   211K 
          0830  Import Prices                 Feb       -0.2%   (16)  -0.2% 
          0830  Housing Starts                Feb        1.31M  (22)   1.309M 
                  -- percent change           Feb       +0.1%         -4.5% 
          0830  Building Permits              Feb        1.34   (16)   1.339M 
                  -- percent change           Feb       +0.1%         +0.1% 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy             Mar       -15.5   (16)  -24.3 
Friday    0915  Industrial Production         Feb       +0.0%   (23)  +0.0% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization          Feb        78.3%  (18)   78.3% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment            Mar        67.0   (21)   67.0* 
                  (Prelim) 
          1000  Leading Index                 Feb       -0.4%   (13)  -0.3% 
 
*End-Feb Reading 
 
 (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

