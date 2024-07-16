The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Wednesday 0830  Housing Starts                 Jun        1.30M  (24)  1.277M 
                  -- percent change            Jun       +1.8%        -5.5% 
          0830  Building Permits               Jun        1.40M  (17)  1.386M 
                  -- percent change            Jun       +1.0%        -3.8% 
          0915  Industrial Production          Jun       +0.3%   (24) +0.9% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization           Jun        78.5%  (20)  78.7% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Jul 13     229K   (18)  222K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy              Jul        2.9    (17)  1.3 
          1000  Leading Index                  Jun       -0.3%   (17) -0.5% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-16-24 1014ET