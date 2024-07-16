The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Wednesday 0830 Housing Starts Jun 1.30M (24) 1.277M -- percent change Jun +1.8% -5.5% 0830 Building Permits Jun 1.40M (17) 1.386M -- percent change Jun +1.0% -3.8% 0915 Industrial Production Jun +0.3% (24) +0.9% 0915 Capacity Utilization Jun 78.5% (20) 78.7% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 13 229K (18) 222K 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jul 2.9 (17) 1.3 1000 Leading Index Jun -0.3% (17) -0.5% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-16-24 1014ET