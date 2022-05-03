Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Housing starts in Canada's large cities lag population growth -CMHC

05/03/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Construction workers build homes on a lot in Vaughan, Ontario

(Reuters) - Housing starts have struggled to keep pace with growing populations in some of Canada's largest cities, particularly Toronto, making affordability a "significant challenge", the national housing agency said on Tuesday.

Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa have the lowest levels of residential construction per capita, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said in the first of a series of reports on housing supply trends in the country.

Despite having the highest overall volume of housing starts in 2021, Toronto's gap between new construction and population growth is worsening, the national housing agency said.

"The biggest issue affecting housing affordability in Canada is that supply isn't keeping pace with demand. Simply put, Canada is facing a housing shortage," the CMHC said in a media release.

Home prices in Canada have more than doubled since 2015, making housing unaffordable to people in many large cities, though the crisis is most acute in Toronto and Vancouver.

Canada's population rose to 37 million people in 2021, up 5.2% from 2016, driven mostly by immigration, according to official data released in February, with the downtowns and distant suburbs of large cities seeing the strongest growth.

Toronto, Canada's largest city, lags Montreal and Vancouver in rental housing starts, the CMHC said, adding to its affordability challenges.

While housing starts in Montreal and Ottawa have not kept pace with population growth, the affordability issues are not of the same scale as in Toronto, suggesting factors like the type of housing being built and regulations play a role, CMHC said.

In addition to increasing housing supply, diversity of new housing stock in terms of size and style is needed to meet Canada's housing needs, the agency said.

Apartments dominate housing construction in Canada's three largest cities, while ground level starts remain strong in Calgary, Edmonton and Ottawa.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; editing by Bernard Orr)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:30pDogecoin Lost 1.97% to $0.128 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Lost 1.89% to $2774.37 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Lost 1.80% to $37633.24 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pRussia fires more rockets at steel plant, some evacuees reach safety
RE
05:25pMajority of Americans prefer political candidates who support abortion -Reuters/Ipsos
RE
05:21pHigher rates needed to slow housing market demand -Bank of Canada
RE
05:21pWESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces New CFO
PU
05:21pRAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA S A : Indústria, S.A. announces payment of dividends relating to the 2021 financial year
PU
05:16pSupreme Court draft abortion opinion sparks protests on both sides of debate
RE
05:16pUtilities Up Slightly Ahead of Fed Statement -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
2Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Colgate, Salesforce.com, NXP Semi..
3France's BNP Paribas beats earnings forecasts on bumper trading revenue
4Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report
5BP boosts buybacks on soaring energy prices after costly Russia exit

HOT NEWS