HousingWire Honors DocMagic with Tech 100 Mortgage Award for the Eighth Year in a Row

TORRANCE, Calif., Mar 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, automated regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that it again earned a spot on HousingWire's 2021 Tech 100 list, recognizing the most innovative and impactful technology companies in the mortgage industry. DocMagic has made the list each year since HousingWire began the award in 2014.



HousingWire states that the 2021 Tech100 Mortgage winners are helping revolutionize the mortgage process - from origination to closing, and servicing to secondary markets. They are advanced, forward-thinking companies that play key roles in assisting mortgage entities to deliver outsized growth driven by innovation and impact.



DocMagic had a record year in 2020, achieving 128 percent year-over-year growth and performing the most eClosing transactions in its history. The company's award-winning Total eClose(tm) platform along with its document generation and automated compliance solutions helped lenders successfully operate in an unprecedented high-volume lending landscape. In addition, widespread social distancing and safety concerns resulting from the pandemic drove a spike in demand for DocMagic's robust eClosing solution suite. After working with hundreds of lending institutions to implement eClosing strategies and solutions, the company concluded 2020 with a 724 percent increase in eClosings.



"Earning HousingWire's Tech 100 award for the eighth straight year is a testament to the incredibly dedicated team we have here at DocMagic and the passion they hold for continuous innovation," said Dominic Iannitti, president and CEO of DocMagic. "We are elated to receive this award from HousingWire for digitizing key areas of the mortgage process and creating a superior experience across the supply chain."



The company's intelligent document generation technology is at the core of providing critical data that its other solutions leverage - from paperless eClosings, eSignings, remote online notarizations (RON), eNote generation, and secure eVault technology to third-party systems %that access DocMagic's data for compliant digital transactions. DocMagic's technology empowers lenders to work where they want and how they want by utilizing a comprehensive, single-solution suite designed to make the client experience as simple and intuitive as possible.



For years, DocMagic's technology has been helping its clients digitize workflows and completely remove the use of paper. This includes intelligent document generation; automated compliance; collaborative closing solutions; sophisticated eClose and eVault technology; SmartDOC eNote generation; e-enablement of third-party documents; and extension of mobile applications that enhance the borrower experience. These solutions positively impact back-office users, compliance staff, originators, real estate agents, notaries, borrowers, and other relevant parties.



"After the uncertainty and unpredictability of last year, we expected a greater adoption of technology. However, these 100 real estate and mortgage companies took digital disruption to a whole new level and propelled a complete digital revolution, leaving a digital legacy that will impact borrowers, clients and companies for years to come," said Brena Nath, HousingWire's HW+ Managing Editor. "Knowing what these companies were able to navigate and overcome, we're excited to announce this year's list of the most innovative technology companies serving the mortgage and real estate industries."



DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, processes, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company's solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company's compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit www.docmagic.com.



HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

