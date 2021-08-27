Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Houston-Based University of St. Thomas Deploys YuJa Enterprise Video Platform Campuswide

08/27/2021 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The University of St. Thomas (UST), Houston, Texas, has joined the growing ranks of Texas colleges and universities to implement YuJa’s Enterprise Video Platform.

University officials were seeking a robust system to replace a competitor product. Integration with Blackboard, its Learning Management System (LMS), as well as live streaming capabilities, and comprehensive video recording and management tools also were important elements in the selection of a Video Platform.

“In addition to serving the needs for its educational workflows, UST was seeking a video solution that would simplify recording and live streaming events at the university, and one that could scale affordably,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Using tools in the Video Platform, UST can grow its use cases while also moving to an integrated, cloud-hosted solution that will allow it to store media affordably and scale efficiently.”

YuJa has a strong and growing presence across Texas, including at Dallas College, University of Texas at El Paso, Lamar University, McLennan Community College, Texas Wesleyan University, Clarendon College and others.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF ST. THOMAS

The University of St. Thomas is Houston's Catholic University, committed to the religious, ethical and intellectual traditions of Catholic higher education. For more than 70 years, the college has been educating students for successful careers in medicine, education, business, public administration and more – throughout Houston and across the globe. UST enrolls over 3,000 students and employs more than 300 faculty members, almost half of whom are full-time in greater than 30 undergraduate and more than 40 graduate degree programs.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:17aBIOSTOCK :  CombiGene comments the international patent application
AQ
08:17aHCI GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
08:16aEXPO 2020 : Soltech's solar energy solutions adorn the Swedish pavilion in Dubai
AQ
08:16aCHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL : CICC Announces 2021 Interim Results
PR
08:16aGENERATIONAL CAPITAL MARKETS : Advises Allied Underground in its Sale to Altos Partners
BU
08:16aCNI Nordic 5 AB (publ) Delårsrapport januari - juni 2021
DJ
08:15aChina Construction Bank posts 11.4% rise in H1 profit
RE
08:15aTREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:15aPHYTO EXTRACTIONS : Announces Name Change to Adastra Holdings Ltd.
AQ
08:12aMATOLCSY : The changing map of geopolitics
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares steady as caution prevails ahead of Jackson Hole
2ALFEN N.V. : ALFEN H1 2021: revenue growth of 28% with strong increase in profitability
3BALTA GROUP NV : BALTA : H1 2021 Results 27/08/2021Balta Group
4GREGGS PLC : TAKE FIVE: Adios summer
5MEME ETF seeks to tap retail investor sentiment

HOT NEWS