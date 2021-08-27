Houston-Based University of St. Thomas Deploys YuJa Enterprise Video Platform Campuswide

The University of St. Thomas (UST), Houston, Texas, has joined the growing ranks of Texas colleges and universities to implement YuJa’s Enterprise Video Platform.

University officials were seeking a robust system to replace a competitor product. Integration with Blackboard, its Learning Management System (LMS), as well as live streaming capabilities, and comprehensive video recording and management tools also were important elements in the selection of a Video Platform.

“In addition to serving the needs for its educational workflows, UST was seeking a video solution that would simplify recording and live streaming events at the university, and one that could scale affordably,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Using tools in the Video Platform, UST can grow its use cases while also moving to an integrated, cloud-hosted solution that will allow it to store media affordably and scale efficiently.”

YuJa has a strong and growing presence across Texas, including at Dallas College, University of Texas at El Paso, Lamar University, McLennan Community College, Texas Wesleyan University, Clarendon College and others.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF ST. THOMAS

The University of St. Thomas is Houston's Catholic University, committed to the religious, ethical and intellectual traditions of Catholic higher education. For more than 70 years, the college has been educating students for successful careers in medicine, education, business, public administration and more – throughout Houston and across the globe. UST enrolls over 3,000 students and employs more than 300 faculty members, almost half of whom are full-time in greater than 30 undergraduate and more than 40 graduate degree programs.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210827005065/en/