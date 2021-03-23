Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Houston Digital Studio Umbrage Closes $2M Seed Round to Deliver Digital Solutions to the Enterprise

03/23/2021 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rice Investment Group leads round to help deliver software-based digital solutions to global companies with complex business challenges.

Umbrage, a crafts-based digital studio, has closed a $2 million seed round of funding led by Rice Investment Group. Umbrage creates custom software solutions for oil and gas, healthcare, supply chain and other industries that are in the process of a digital transformation.

Since its founding in 2019, Umbrage has curated a specialized approach to solving the critical business challenges for global companies. It employs a 4-to-1 ratio of developers to designers, which embodies its commitment to delivering a truly customized digital experience to its enterprise clients.

“Umbrage is a new way that enterprises can overcome the inherent challenges of building and scaling digital solutions,” Umbrage Founder and CEO Will Womble said. “Umbrage partners with internal technology teams to create scalable products that directly impact business’ success. And by training our clients to effectively scale and improve these custom-built solutions, we’re setting up our customers for long-term, sustainable success.”

Umbrage delivers value to its customers by industrializing the solutions it creates. This means that Umbrage’s customers can deploy and scale the process and the product across its organizations. This has enabled Umbrage to become cash-flow-positive within weeks of starting and has grown to nearly 40 employees during turbulent economic markets.

“We’ve utilized Umbrage’s custom solutions in our portfolio companies with great success and we can attest to the customer value proposition,” said Danny Rice, a Partner of Rice Investment Group. “We’re thrilled to support Umbrage’s growth and enable forward-thinking businesses to unlock the business potential that digital solutions from Umbrage can deliver.”

Umbrage has delivered innovative and powerful digital solutions to global enterprises such as Cold Bore Technologies, Sumitomo Corporation and cpap.com. The Umbrage team has expertise across the oil and gas, ecommerce, medical devices and other industries.

“Umbrage brings a product-first mindset that continues to influence our organization far beyond what is expected from a software vendor,” said Edwin Suarez, VP and Chief Digital Officer at SC Global Tubular Solutions. “Our team has been challenged with digital business models from ideation through product development, and partnering with Umbrage helps us focus on long-term strategy while ensuring delivery on our immediate needs.”

If your company is ready to solve its toughest challenges and support its workforce with functional, scalable solutions, visit umbrage.com to learn more.

About Umbrage

Umbrage is a crafts-based digital studio based in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2019, Umbrage partners with its customers to deliver and scale solutions to complex business problems. Having deep technical expertise and a desire to integrate with its clients, Umbrage has delivered and scaled customized software solutions to a variety of blue-collar industries. For more information, please visit https://www.umbrage.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:20aAngkor Resources Identifies Multiple Quartz Veins and Gold Grains in Pits and Trenches on Wild Boar Gold Prospect, Cambodia
NE
09:19aBEIJING GAS BLUE SKY  : Delay in publication of the 2020 annual results announcement and delay in despatch of the 2020 annual report
PU
09:19aBASICNET S P A  : Emis Killa is the new face of Kappa...
PU
09:19aPREDICTMEDIX  : IIROC Trading Halt - PMED
AQ
09:18a9 METERS BIOPHARMA, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:18aPromotion In Motion Makes $100,000 Donation To Non-Profits Fighting Food Insecurity Across The U.S. And Canada
PR
09:18aEvolus Strengthens Balance Sheet Through a $25.5 Million Cash Infusion and Elimination of $127.4 Million of Debt and Milestone Payments
GL
09:18aTYLER TECHNOLOGIES  : Marin County, California, Goes Live on Integrated ERP Solution from Tyler Technologies
BU
09:18aEverstream Analytics Annual Risk Report Analyzes Impact of Pandemic and Predicts Top 2021 Supply Chain Risks
GL
09:18aBLACKLINE SAFETY  : North American Caterpillar Dealership, Empire Southwest, Joins Blackline Collective
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China's Tencent faces concessions to win green light for giant videogamin..
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely plans new EV unit after profit fell by a ..
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
5Oil and shares slide as sanctions, virus fears strike

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ