Jan 13 - Yemen's Houthis' spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam told Reuters that U.S. strikes on Yemen, including the latest one on a military base in Sanaa, had no significant impact on the Houthi capabilities to continue preventing Israel-affiliated vessels from passing through the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobaril Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Toby Chopra)