Jan 13 - Yemen's Houthis' spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam told Reuters that U.S. strikes on Yemen, including the latest one on a military base in Sanaa, had no significant impact on the Houthi capabilities to continue preventing Israel-affiliated vessels from passing through the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobaril Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|4.0013 ILS
|-0.36%
|-1.09%
|-
|2,494.23 PTS
|+0.46%
|+4.85%
|-
What might happen in Taiwan's election and what the outcome could mean
Tibetan issues not in focus, but repression persists - exiled former leader
Blinken discusses human rights issues, Taiwan Strait with senior Chinese official
Biden warns of more strikes on Yemen's Houthis if Red Sea attacks persist
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 7 PM ET
Stocks end little changed after mixed bank earnings
STORY: U.S. stocks closed barely changed on Friday for a second day in a row, as mixed bank earnings offset better-than-expected inflation news.
Boeing performs pressure tests but does not normally adjust Max 9 panels -source
Scientists assert 'alien mummies' in Peru are really dolls made from Earthly bones
- Stock
- Stock market news
- Economy
- Houthi spokesperson says U.S. strikes on Yemen have no impact on group's attacks on Israel-affiliated ships