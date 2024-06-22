CAIRO, June 22 (Reuters) - The Yemeni Houthi group said on Saturday its forces had attacked the U.S. aircraft carrier Eisenhower in the Red Sea and the Transworld Navigator ship in the Arabian Sea. It did not say when the attacks took place.

A Houthi statement said the Transworld Navigator took a direct hit from a missile. The operation against the Eisenhower had achieved its objectives successfully, it said, without elaborating. (Reporting by Adam Makary and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Angus MacSwan)