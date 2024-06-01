WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Friday Yemen's Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles and one drone over the Gulf of Aden and four drones over the Red Sea.

Three of the drones fired over the Red Sea were destroyed by U.S. forces and one crashed into the sea, the U.S. military's Central Command said. Centcom also said it destroyed the drone fired over the Gulf of Aden.

No damage or injuries were reported as a result of the anti-ship ballistic missiles, it said. (Reporting by Eric Beech)