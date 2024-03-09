Houthis say targeted U.S. vessels in Gulf of Aden and Red Sea

STORY: The spokesman also said they targeted "a number of U.S. war destroyers at the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden with 37 drones". The Houthis say they have been attacking shipping lanes in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Their Red Sea attacks have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa, and stoked fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread to destabilise the wider Middle East.