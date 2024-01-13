STORY: JOURNALIST: "Are you willing to call the Houthis a terrorist group, sir?"

BIDEN: "I think they are."

The Houthi movement threatened a "strong and effective response" on Saturday (January 13), after the United States carried out another strike in Yemen overnight.

It further heightens tensions after Washington vowed to protect shipping lanes from attacks by the Iran-aligned group.

The U.S. said its latest strike hit a radar site, a day after dozens of American and British strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen.

A Houthi spokesperson told Reuters the strikes had no significant impact on the group's ability to prevent Israel-affiliated vessels from passing through the Red Sea.

Though the Pentagon said the U.S.-British strikes had "good effects".

The strikes have added to concerns about the escalation of the conflict that has spread through the region since the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel went to war.

Iran's allies also entered the fray from Lebanon, Syria and Iraq.

The Houthis' Al-Masirah TV showed hundreds of thousands of people rallied in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, chanting slogans denouncing Israel and the United States on Friday.

Residents of Yemen remained defiant in the face of further strikes.

"We will fight with Gaza, we will stand - our position is clear for the U.S. and for Britain, we don't care if our stance will lead to problems," says this man.

The U.N. special envoy for Yemen, on Saturday, urged maximum restraint by "all involved" in Yemen and warned of an increasingly precarious situation in the region.

The Red Sea crisis has added to the spread of conflict through the Middle East since Hamas militants rampaged through southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and seizing 240 hostages.

Israel has responded by laying waste to large sections of Gaza to try to annihilate Hamas.

The Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Saturday a total of 23,843 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on the enclave.