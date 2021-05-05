Log in
Houwzer : A Top-Rated One-Stop Shop For Home Buyers and Sellers, Expands Into Greater Tampa

05/05/2021 | 10:54am EDT
Houwzer, an all-in-one real estate company that saves consumers thousands on a better experience, has expanded into Greater Tampa.

Houwzer has reimagined the home buying and selling process, creating a one-stop shop built around the customer. Houwzer employs salaried agents and a flat listing fee to offer home sellers a full service experience for a fraction of the cost of traditional real estate brokerages. In addition to real estate agent services, Houwzer has an in-house title insurance company and a mortgage brokerage that helps buyers find the best mortgage rate for their home.

In contrast to the traditional 6% fee, Houwzer charges a flat $5,000 listing fee paid at closing plus 2.5% for the buyer’s broker. This saves their home sellers an average of $15,000 in commissions. Sellers who are also buying a home can save an additional $2,500 through Houwzer’s Buy & Sell Bundle rebate.

Home buyers also enjoy a pressure-free experience with Houwzer’s highly-trained buyer agents who focus on buyer goals, not commissions. Unlike traditional agents who are independent contractors, Houwzer’s salaried agents don’t have to spend time on marketing, generating business, and other administrative work that can take time away from the customer. Instead, they’re supported by a specialized team and advanced technology allowing them to exclusively focus on the one thing that matters – the customer experience.

Through salaried employees, end-to-end home services, and a proprietary technology platform that guides clients through the transaction, Houwzer provides a better customer experience and significant savings across all aspects of the home buying and selling process.

“Consumers continue to prefer human advisors, especially for a transaction this significant; but they also believe that advances in technology should translate into savings and a better experience,” said Houwzer CEO and Co-Founder Mike Maher. “Our solution resonates because it puts the customer first – reducing chaos in the transaction without sacrificing service.”

Their focus on savings and superior service has allowed Houwzer to maintain an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars with over 1,000 customer reviews. Since founding in 2015, Houwzer has saved home sellers over $23 million in commissions and helped clients buy or sell thousands of homes worth more than $1 billion.

Houwzer will primarily be assisting buyers and sellers in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, and Manatee counties, with plans to service more. This is Houwzer’s second Florida location after their recent expansion into Greater Orlando in the summer of 2020.

About Houwzer
Houwzer is a next-generation real estate brokerage and home services company built around the customer. Their full-service, salaried agents and mortgage advisors help homeowners save when they sell and trust when they buy. Houwzer’s proprietary technology is an end-to-end platform that streamlines the entire transaction from beginning to end with an integrated one-stop shopping experience. The company employs seller and buyer agent specialists, who receive salaries instead of commissions, allowing them to focus on service, not just sales. Houwzer has maintained an industry-leading Net Promoter Score of 84 and an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars from over 1,000 client reviews online. Since launching in 2015, Houwzer has saved home sellers in the Mid-Atlantic region over $23 million and helped clients buy or sell thousands of homes worth more than $1 billion. To learn more, visit houwzer.com.


© Business Wire 2021
