Hovde Group : Launches Asset Management Advisory Effort With Addition of Mark Timperman

10/13/2020 | 03:32pm EDT

Hovde Group (“Hovde”), a leading full service investment bank and broker dealer that provides investment banking, capital markets, equity research, and sales and trading services focused on the financial services sector, today announced that it has formed a new practice to advise asset management and wealth management companies, led by Mark Timperman as Managing Director and Head of Asset Management Investment Banking. 

Mark joins Hovde with over twenty years of financial institutions investment banking experience primarily serving the asset management industry. Most recently he served as Head of Asset Management Investment Banking at Wells Fargo Securities, LLC where he focused on strategic advisory and capital raising for traditional and alternative asset managers, wealth management and retirement services firms and broker-dealers.

“As Hovde Group continues to look to expand our services we are excited to bring Mark on as our Head of Asset Management Investment Banking,” commented Kirk Hovde, Managing Principal & Head of Investment Banking.  “In continuing to evaluate growth opportunities for our firm, we see this expansion into asset management as a natural extension of, and complement to, the full suite of services we offer to our regional and community bank client base.  Adding Mark immediately brings Hovde to the forefront of this dynamic sector.”

Timperman added, “The asset management industry is going through profound transformation and change.  Joining Hovde offers a wonderful opportunity to help clients meet that challenge from a strong and nimble platform with a long history of providing specialized advice to financial institutions. I am excited to be working with the team at Hovde and look forward to building an important industry practice.”

In addition to hiring Mark Timperman, Hovde Group has continued to expand its Depository practice with the previous announcement in July of Curtis Carpenter joining as a Senior Managing Director, who previously was the Head of Investment Banking at Sheshunoff.

© Business Wire 2020

