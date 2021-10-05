Hovnanian Enterprises Announces Revised Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

MATAWAN, N.J., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, today announced revised guidance for the fourth quarter and full year ended October 31, 2021. The Company is providing this information in advance of meetings with investors at an upcoming investor conference.



“We are not immune to the same supply chain delays that our peers have mentioned recently, which have been even more pronounced in the month since our last quarterly conference call,” stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As such, given these supply chain uncertainties and delays, we are revising our guidance for the fourth quarter and full year. Even with these changes, we expect year-over-year improvements in pretax profitability for the full year to exceed 200%.”

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, total revenues are expected to be between $780 million and $830 million, adjusted pretax income is expected to be between $45 million and $60 million and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $85 million and $100 million.

For all of fiscal 2021, total revenues are expected to be between $2.75 billion and $2.80 billion, adjusted pretax income to be between $160 million and $175 million and adjusted EBITDA to be between $330 million and $345 million.

“As we look forward, we believe that today’s more rational, healthy contract pace, which has higher home prices and gross margins, along with an increase in community count, should lead to further growth in both total revenues and adjusted pretax income in fiscal 2022. We currently expect to begin fiscal 2022 with a strong first quarter compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021,” concluded Mr. Hovnanian.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian® Homes. Additionally, the Company’s subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian’s Four Seasons® communities, make the Company one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

STATEMENT ABOUT GUIDANCE:

Financial guidance for both the fourth quarter and full year for fiscal 2021 assumes no adverse changes in current market conditions, including further deterioration in the supply chain, and excludes further impact to SG&A expenses from phantom stock expense related solely to stock price movements from the closing price of $104.39 at July 30, 2021. Every $4 increase or decrease in the Company’s common stock price from the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021 results in an approximate $1 million increase or decrease, respectively, of phantom stock expense.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between its non-GAAP projections and the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items required for the reconciliation. These items include, but are not limited to, land-related charges, inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered as “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements related to the Company’s goals and expectations with respect to its financial results for future financial periods. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in, or suggested by, such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements: (i) speak only as of the date they are made, (ii) are not guarantees of future performance or results and (iii) are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Therefore, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, (1) the outbreak and spread of COVID-19 and the measures that governments, agencies, law enforcement and/or health authorities implement to address it; (2) changes in general and local economic, industry and business conditions and impacts of a significant homebuilding downturn; (3) adverse weather and other environmental conditions and natural disasters; (4) the seasonality of the Company’s business; (5) the availability and cost of suitable land and improved lots and sufficient liquidity to invest in such land and lots; (6) shortages in, and price fluctuations of, raw materials and labor, including due to changes in trade policies and the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding materials and products and related trade disputes with, and retaliatory measures taken by, other countries; (7) reliance on, and the performance of, subcontractors; (8) regional and local economic factors, including dependency on certain sectors of the economy, and employment levels affecting home prices and sales activity in the markets where the Company builds homes; (9) increases in cancellations of agreements of sale; (10) fluctuations in interest rates and the availability of mortgage financing; (11) changes in tax laws affecting the after-tax costs of owning a home; (12) legal claims brought against us and not resolved in our favor, such as product liability litigation, warranty claims and claims made by mortgage investors; (13) levels of competition; (14) utility shortages and outages or rate fluctuations; (15) information technology failures and data security breaches; (16) negative publicity; (17) high leverage and restrictions on the Company’s operations and activities imposed by the agreements governing the Company’s outstanding indebtedness; (18) availability and terms of financing to the Company; (19) the Company’s sources of liquidity; (20) changes in credit ratings; (21) government regulation, including regulations concerning development of land, the home building, sales and customer financing processes, tax laws and the environment; (22) operations through unconsolidated joint ventures with third parties; (23) significant influence of the Company’s controlling stockholders; (24) availability of net operating loss carryforwards; (25) loss of key management personnel or failure to attract qualified personnel; and (26) certain risks, uncertainties and other factors described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods during fiscal 2021 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason.