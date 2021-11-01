Log in
How CURE Is Combining Innovation, Technology and the Blockchain To Decentralize Healthcare

11/01/2021 | 12:00pm EDT
Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2021) - The charity-backed DeFi project blasted out of the gate on September 16th and has since gone on to enormous success, raising its market cap to an ATH of $51 Million, as well as achieving the fabled hallmark of $1 Million daily volume traded. However, it is the core principles of the project, and founder Jacob Beckley's vision for the future that is really turning heads.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8372/101545_aac18d2f0487f8d0_001.jpg

Cure Token

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8372/101545_aac18d2f0487f8d0_001full.jpg

Unlike most projects that launch and then attach themselves to a charity component as an afterthought, CURE is charity first. Backed by the immensely successful non-profit, The Beckley Foundation, CURE has so-far raised over $200,000 for pediatric cancer, and is continuing to raise a further $10,000 every single day. Already these donations have had an immeasurable impact on the lives of so many families and children suffering from childhood cancer - including paying for 4-year-old Lukas' dream holiday to Disney World, and providing care for terminally ill Alex. This ceaseless wave of positive work has now caught the eye of big names, including platinum-selling musician Majestic Drama, who has joined the project as ambassador.

Jacob himself is not one to stand on the side-lines. Even though he is already the Senior Vice President of Innovation, Technology and Product at highly successful Innovation company, Fusion92, he spends countless hours working tirelessly alongside his vast team of some 85 individuals. As the face of the project, Jacob is constantly taking part in featured AMA's (sometimes up to four a day), hosting Crypto 101 sessions (where he educates newcomers about DeFi and how to stay safe), planning marketing and organizing charitable donations.

He does all this without earning a single cent.

A true testament to his philanthropic nature and the aims of his project Jacob does not own a single token, and any he buys with his own money, he immediately burns to decrease circulating supply and increase value. For Jacob, this is about a life of service and helping as many people as he can as quickly as possible. And it's working.

The future is already bright for CURE, but with its upcoming real-world use cases, it is about to burn white-hot. Pay attention, because this is where things get really exciting:

CURE Chain will be up first, which will allow agnostic patient healthcare to be stored as dynamic NFT's, growing organically throughout the life of the individual, whilst remaining completely anonymous. Global researchers would then be able to tap into, collate and share that information between each other across the world, side-stepping the large data gap caused by bureaucracy and national policies. This in turn would mean that for the first time in history, researchers would be working together rather than in small, separate pockets, which would allow them to discover cures and treatments unimaginably faster, whilst the patient earns perpetual royalties from the supplied data.

The second future utility is no less than a total revolution in global healthcare. There is a vast discrepancy in the quality and accessibility of healthcare, particularly for those with less affordability. CURE is set to become the currency for that access. It could be traded or even donated to people in need, allowing them to get access to quality and equal healthcare, regardless of geographical location. Once implemented, it will become the greatest equalizer the medical field has ever seen, one that will allow everyone on the planet to get the help they need, as well as sounding the death knell for expensive, prohibitive barriers.

CURE was one man's vision that has now become an entire movement centered around access, decentralization and equality. It is growing at an exponential rate, of which much of its popularity can be attributed to its transparency and authenticity, as well as the fact that in a sea of scams and memes, it is a project with a true purpose, and a passion at its core; the desire to change lives and improve the world.

Now that's a cause worth investing in.

If you want to find out more about CURE and its mission, head over to their website at https://www.curetoken.net/ or join the telegram at https://t.me/curetokenv2.

Media Contact

Jacob Beckley
Email - admin@curetoken.net

PR - cryptoshib.com
Email - info@cryptoshib.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101545


© Newsfilecorp 2021
HOT NEWS