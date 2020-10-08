How Can Pharma Companies Simplify the Five-Phase Drug Development Process? Infiniti's Experts Highlight the Need for Product Research Solutions

The increasing competition of the pharmaceutical industry has encouraged companies to invest in innovation and drug development. However, the drug development process is challenging, and without appropriate guidance, developers can face various roadblocks. What is the solution? Infiniti’s product research solutions enable companies to identify, evaluate, and strategize for potential roadblocks through the process. Additionally, our product research experts provide drug developers with crucial insights regarding target customers, regulatory requirements, and competitors’ strategies through the process. This further provides companies with a strategic advantage and enables them to successfully develop and launch a new drug and monitor their success efficiently. To leverage Infiniti’s product research solutions for comprehensive insights regarding the drug development process and an effective strategy, request a free proposal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005908/en/

Five Phases of the Drug Development Process (Graphic: Business Wire)

With constant technological and pharmaceutical advancements, the pharmaceutical industry is continually becoming more competitive and challenging. Pharmaceutical companies need to focus on innovation and stay ahead of the curve to acquire and maintain market share successfully. Therefore, many pharma companies and researchers have shifted focus on drug development. The drug development process is long drawn and includes multiple phases. It is a five-phase process in the United States and acquiring regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is extremely challenging. Therefore, Infiniti’s experts decided to simplify the five-phase drug development process and discuss the value of product research solutions during every stage of the process in their recent article.

Gain comprehensive insights into the five phases of the drug development process and the value of product research solutions by reading the complete article here.

“Although the drug development process becomes easier with more available resources, workforce, and a better understanding of the regulatory requirements, many major pharma companies may still struggle to complete the process without experts’ guidance,” says a pharmaceutical industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Infiniti’s product research experts discussed the following five phases of the drug development process:

Discovery and development of a particular compound that elicits a desirable effect on the druggable target for any disease and developing a drug candidate

Preclinical research involves testing of the drug candidate on an animal species with similar genetic makeup as humans and gaining an understanding of the dosage and toxicity levels

Designing a clinical trial, developing a protocol, and submitting an IND application is part of the third phase of the drug development process

The relevant information procured from the preclinical and clinical research is submitted to the FDA for review, and it is either approved, delayed, or referred to an advisory committee for further review

The fifth phase involves surveillance of the drug after it has been approved, manufactured, and marketed. This aims to analyze the long-term efficacy and safety of the drug and involves various inspections by FDA representatives

To learn how Infiniti Research helps pharma companies strategize for each phase efficiently, and overcome potential bottlenecks with product research solutions, request more information.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005908/en/