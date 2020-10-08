Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

How Can Pharma Companies Simplify the Five-Phase Drug Development Process? Infiniti's Experts Highlight the Need for Product Research Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 01:34pm EDT

The increasing competition of the pharmaceutical industry has encouraged companies to invest in innovation and drug development. However, the drug development process is challenging, and without appropriate guidance, developers can face various roadblocks. What is the solution? Infiniti’s product research solutions enable companies to identify, evaluate, and strategize for potential roadblocks through the process. Additionally, our product research experts provide drug developers with crucial insights regarding target customers, regulatory requirements, and competitors’ strategies through the process. This further provides companies with a strategic advantage and enables them to successfully develop and launch a new drug and monitor their success efficiently. To leverage Infiniti’s product research solutions for comprehensive insights regarding the drug development process and an effective strategy, request a free proposal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005908/en/

Five Phases of the Drug Development Process (Graphic: Business Wire)

Five Phases of the Drug Development Process (Graphic: Business Wire)

With constant technological and pharmaceutical advancements, the pharmaceutical industry is continually becoming more competitive and challenging. Pharmaceutical companies need to focus on innovation and stay ahead of the curve to acquire and maintain market share successfully. Therefore, many pharma companies and researchers have shifted focus on drug development. The drug development process is long drawn and includes multiple phases. It is a five-phase process in the United States and acquiring regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is extremely challenging. Therefore, Infiniti’s experts decided to simplify the five-phase drug development process and discuss the value of product research solutions during every stage of the process in their recent article.

Gain comprehensive insights into the five phases of the drug development process and the value of product research solutions by reading the complete article here.

“Although the drug development process becomes easier with more available resources, workforce, and a better understanding of the regulatory requirements, many major pharma companies may still struggle to complete the process without experts’ guidance,” says a pharmaceutical industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Infiniti’s product research experts discussed the following five phases of the drug development process:

  • Discovery and development of a particular compound that elicits a desirable effect on the druggable target for any disease and developing a drug candidate
  • Preclinical research involves testing of the drug candidate on an animal species with similar genetic makeup as humans and gaining an understanding of the dosage and toxicity levels
  • Designing a clinical trial, developing a protocol, and submitting an IND application is part of the third phase of the drug development process
  • The relevant information procured from the preclinical and clinical research is submitted to the FDA for review, and it is either approved, delayed, or referred to an advisory committee for further review
  • The fifth phase involves surveillance of the drug after it has been approved, manufactured, and marketed. This aims to analyze the long-term efficacy and safety of the drug and involves various inspections by FDA representatives

To learn how Infiniti Research helps pharma companies strategize for each phase efficiently, and overcome potential bottlenecks with product research solutions, request more information.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:11pThree Part FREE Webinar Series - The Future Of Telehealth
GL
02:11pEXCLUSIVE : Boeing in talks with Alaska Air for potential 737 MAX order after jet's return to service - sources
RE
02:11pTURBONOMIC : Earns a 2020 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius
BU
02:11pExperience Art on the Go at Miramar Cultural Center | ArtsPark
GL
02:10pHSBC TRINKAUS & BURKHARDT : specifies its squeeze out request and determines the cash compensation payable in return for the transfer of the minority shareholders' shares to be  67.93 per no-par-value bearer share
PU
02:10pBSEE Monitors Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Activities in Response to Hurricane Delta
PU
02:10pWorld Bank Group Debars Techno Brain (Kenya) Limited and Techno Brain Global FZ-LLC
PU
02:07pCorrection to Coronavirus Changed Retail Landscape Article on Oct. 6
DJ
02:06pBANK FIRST CORP : Temporary Suspension of Trading Under Registrant's Employee Benefit Plans (form 8-K)
AQ
02:06pBantam Receives Premarket Tobacco Product Application Acceptance from FDA
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Tesla to use new batteries, tech at Berlin factory; flags production risk
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : ships supplies from Germany to plug UK tests shortfall
3GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : REFILE-UPDATE 2-Europe stocks up on Gilead's remdesivir as COVID-19 ..
4NATWEST GROUP PLC : NATWEST : Britain's banks turn cyber sleuths to crack £75 billion mortgage mystery
5AMS AG : AMS : 3Q Revenue Near Top of Guidance at $564 Million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group