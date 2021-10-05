How Changes in the Distribution of Earnings Affect the Federal Deficit: Working Paper 2021-12

Summary

Twice yearly, the Congressional Budget Office prepares forecasts of economic variables that underlie its projections of the federal budget. Those economic variables include measures of capital investment, labor force participation, and labor earnings. This paper shows how changes in the distribution of labor earnings would affect the federal deficit if total earnings from labor were unchanged. (Labor earnings include wages and salary and exclude self-employment income.)

CBO analyzed the effect on tax revenues and outlays under four scenarios in which people's labor earnings in 2018 were distributed either more or less equally than was actually the case. CBO's analysis focused on the budget items that are most directly affected by workers' earnings: revenues collected through income and payroll taxes, federal subsidies for health insurance coverage (including tax benefits for employment-based coverage), and spending on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Supplemental Security Income program (SSI).

CBO estimates that substantial changes in the distribution of earnings would have relatively modest budgetary implications because of the offsetting effects of those changes on revenues and outlays. More equally distributed earnings would result in lower outlays on federal subsidies for health insurance, lower outlays on certain means-tested programs, and lower tax revenues. In the scenarios that CBO analyzed, the effect on revenues would be larger than the effect on outlays. Accordingly, a decrease in earnings inequality would increase the federal deficit. The opposite is true when earnings are less equally distributed: The net effect on the deficit is greater for larger changes in the earnings distribution.

What Scenarios Did CBO Examine?

CBO analyzed four illustrative scenarios to determine how the distribution of labor earnings affects the budget. The scenarios are based on alternative distributions of labor earnings among low- and high-income people in 2018; they hold fixed both the aggregate labor earnings in the economy and the number of people with positive earnings. Labor earnings affect family income. Because both income tax revenues and eligibility and benefits for many government programs depend on family income, changing the distribution of labor earnings would affect the federal deficit.

The scenarios were constructed to isolate the budgetary effects of the distribution of earnings, and do not reflect an assessment of specific policies that would change the distribution of earnings. Such policies would probably change the total amount of earnings as well, and the analysis of such policies is beyond the scope of this work.