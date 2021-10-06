Log in
How Indonesia Can Achieve Both a COVID-19 Recovery and Its Climate Targets

10/06/2021 | 11:26am EDT
The Government of Indonesia (GoI) supported the recovery of its economy since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic through its National Economic Recovery package that covered several sectors. As part of the support to the energy sector, the country's recovery package 2020 allocated much more direct support to fossil fuels than to renewable energy - despite Indonesia's falling well behind the 23% of renewable energy target by 2025.

To meet the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) target as well as the plan on net-zero emission that Indonesia currently has, there is a need to significantly increase renewable energy investment. It is a missed opportunity if the COVID-19 recovery funds are not spent to promote this industry. It would result in a double win scenario in Indonesia as new investment and jobs would be created in renewable energy and this would align with the country's climate ambitions.

To achieve the objective of achieving the NDC targets and net-zero, any fiscal stimulus to the fossil fuel sector (even if deemed necessary) should be conditional to transition away from fossil fuels. Furthermore, taxing the fossil fuel sector could aid the COVID-19 recovery and energy transition. Lastly, higher transparency in COVID-19 spending is important to increase public trust to the government.

HOT NEWS