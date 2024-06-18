STORY: How did Jodie Comer perfect her Chicago accent for 'The Bikeriders'?

:: June 17, 2024

:: Los Angeles, California

:: Jodie Comer, Actor

"It takes a lot of hard work. There's probably a chameleon within me, but it's funny with the accent thing because I think it's something that's kind of been projected onto me, which I understand, with my work, but it's like, I have to work so hard and I have a voice coach that works even harder, you know. I always want them to be truthful and feel right and I don't want to do accents for the sake of doing them, and Kathy did have a distinct accent but she was also an incredible storyteller and there were all of those things entwined that felt so far from who I was."

The film about the history of motorcycle gangs also stars Austin Butler and Tom Hardy

:: Austin Butler, Actor

"This has been such an incredible experience getting to be with some of my favorite actors in the world. Just when you look on set and you see Michael Shannon and Norman Reedus and Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer, just the list goes on and on, Mike Faist. It's incredible to be on a set like that where there's so much talent. I felt so grateful to get to be there."

Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy star in the film, which is an adaptation of a photojournalism book of the same name by iconic photographer Danny Lyon.

The film brings nearly all the shots and the interviews from the book to life to create a fictionalized feature film narrative.

Butler plays bike rider Benny, just one of the members of the Vandals, a Midwestern motorcycle club. After falling for Kathy (Jodie Comer), he starts going off the rails and it's up to Kathy and the Vandals leader Johnny (Tom Hardy) to get him back to the straight and narrow.

Comer listened to interview tapes made by Lyon to phonetically study her dialect as Kathy.

'The Bikeriders' goes on release in the US on June 21.