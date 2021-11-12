Log in
How Johnson & Johnson became the sprawling healthcare giant it is today

11/12/2021 | 03:17pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A first aid kit made by Johnson & Johnson for sale on a store shelf in Westminster

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson plans to spin off its consumer health division that sells Listerine and Baby Powder to focus on pharmaceuticals and medical devices in the biggest shake-up in the U.S. company's 135-year history.

Here is how J&J got to where it is today.

1886

Robert Wood Johnson partners with brothers James Wood Johnson and Edward Mead Johnson to found Johnson & Johnson in 1886. It originally focused on ready-to-use sterile surgical dressings.

1894

J&J begins producing Johnson's Baby Powder.

1918

In response to a global flu pandemic, J&J begins selling a mask designed to limit the spread of the airborne viral illness.

1920

J&J invents Band-Aid and begins marketing it in 1921.

1944

J&J completes its initial public offering and becomes a publicly traded company. It had annual sales of around $95 million at the time, compared to more than $80 billion in 2020.

1959

J&J acquires Tylenol maker McNeil Laboratories.

1961

J&J acquires Janssen Pharmaceuticals, which now makes ADHD drug Concerta and J&J's COVID-19 vaccine.

1997

The first lawsuit alleging that J&J's Baby Powder contains cancer-causing asbestos is filed against J&J. Since then, J&J has faced thousands of lawsuits and billions of liabilities and has ceased distributing Baby Powder in the United States and Canada.

1999

J&J acquires Centocor Biotech Inc, maker of Remicade for Crohn's disease, and renames it Janssen Biotech.

2012

Johnson and Johnson acquires orthopedic device maker Synthes for nearly $20 billion to expand its medical product offerings.

2017

J&J acquires Actelion for $30 billion, adding heart disease medicines such as Tracleer to its portfolio.

2020

J&J begins developing a COVID-19 vaccine. It received authorization to begin administering its COVID-19 shot the following year.

Sources:

https://www.jnj.com

https://www.asbestos.com/companies/johnson-johnson

https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/johnsonandjohnson-cancer

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Carl O'Donnell


© Reuters 2021
