How Much Would Your Home Be Worth on Airbnb?

04/06/2021 | 04:20pm EDT
New York, NY--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2021) - As people are yearning to get out of the house and connect after months of pandemic-caused isolation, more prospective Airbnb Hosts are looking to benefit from this travel rebound. And now, those looking to join other new Airbnb Hosts can easily see their estimated monthly income from hosting. Recently, Christopher Nulty, Head of Global Public Affairs at Airbnb, teamed with YourUpdateTV on a satellite media tour to discuss the new tool and other travel trends.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://youtu.be/JYPG2N9GA90



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYPG2N9GA90

According to recent consumer polling, there is pent-up demand for travel as people yearn to get out of the house and connect after months of pandemic-caused isolation, especially in light of new CDC guidance indicating that it is safe to travel once vaccinated. And travelers are seeking the kind of travel experiences Hosts can provide: Airbnb listings are better equipped to handle group travel than hotels, and visiting with family and friends is the type of travel people have missed the most.

The 'What's My Place Worth' interactive tool computes the estimated income through inputs for geography, type of listing and space and factors in prior Airbnb booking data in the area. As demand for travelling increases, for those considering becoming a Host, the time to take advantage of this economic opportunity is now.

For more information, visit Airbnb.com/host

About Christopher Nulty:

Christopher Nulty is Airbnb's Head of Global Public Affairs. Prior to joining Airbnb in 2015, Christopher led public relations for Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer. Christopher started his career in Washington, D.C., where he worked on Immigration and Healthcare Policy at the 2.2 million member Service Employees International Union (SEIU). A proud native of upstate New York, Christopher is a graduate of Colgate University where he currently serves as a director on the Alumni Council Board of Directors.

About YourUpdateTV: http://www.youtube.com/channel/UClCX6qgemrJSXsmZ6LvWgTQ

YourUpdateTV is a social media video portal for organizations to share their content. It includes separate channels for Health and Wellness, Lifestyle, Media and Entertainment, Money and Finance, Social Responsibility, Sports and Technology.

© Newsfilecorp 2021
