How Poland blew its chance to get billions in EU recovery cash

* EU, Warsaw at odds over independence of Polish judges
* Billions in COVID recovery funds for Poland at stake
* Rule of law battles casts doubt on other funds for Warsaw
* No swift resolution of disputes expected
BRUSSELS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The EU's Justice Commissioner
received "brutal" treatment last month in Warsaw, a member of
his delegation said, during talks aimed at defusing a dispute
over the independence of Poland's judiciary that is blocking
billions of euros in economic aid.
In a carefully staged media appearance, Polish Justice
Minister Zbigniew Ziobro presented Didier Reynders with pictures
of a Warsaw ruined in World War Two, suggesting that Europe has
a long history of treating Poland unfairly.
Poland's combative stance at the meeting dashed hopes for an
entente that might help unlock 36 billion euros in post-pandemic
recovery stimulus to Warsaw, sources told Reuters.
"After the visit, the team was a bit down. It's a difficult
situation," the delegation member told Reuters. "It's a bit
depressing."
A source close to Ziobro said Reynders was "evidently
shocked" at Warsaw's position.
"Positions have not come closer," said the person, adding
that any hope in Brussels that Poland would give way at the
meeting proved wrong.
The bloc accuses Poland's ruling Law and Justice party (PiS)
of political meddling in the judicial system in violation of EU
law and says it must scrap a disciplinary system for judges that
the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has already struck down.
Warsaw says its shake-up of the judiciary is needed to
increase efficiency and rid it of communist-era vestiges.
That row is part of a much wider clash over democratic
standards that also includes women's rights and media freedoms.
Despite these disputes, PiS retains solid backing in Poland
where it has boosted welfare spending since coming to power in
2015. Its nationalist, eurosceptic rhetoric goes down well with
working and lower middle class Poles outside the big cities.
It remains unclear when and how Warsaw might change its
Disciplinary Chamber at Poland's Supreme Court in a way that
would satisfy the executive European Commission in Brussels and
allow for disbursement of the COVID recovery funds.
MONEY
"The strongest argument the EU has (in the disputes) is the
massive pile of money (Commission President Ursula) von der
Leyen is sitting on and won't release until this moves," said
the delegation member.
Asked for comment on the situation, the Polish government's
information office did not address the disciplinary chamber
issue but said Warsaw's talks with the Commission were bringing
closer a compromise that would allow the disbursement of money.
Reynders said after his Warsaw visit that he had received no
answer to his queries about how Poland planned to comply with
the ECJ ruling against the disciplinary chamber. The Commission
said talks with Warsaw were continuing.
Since Reynders' visit, two other events have further eroded
prospects for a swift resolution of the standoff.
Firstly, Germany, Europe's most powerful country, has a new
ruling coalition that has signalled a harder line over
democratic backsliding in the EU than former centre-right
chancellor Angela Merkel.
A first test of that new line will come on Sunday when
Merkel's Social Democrat successor, Olaf Scholz, visits Warsaw.
Secondly, a legal opinion issued by an advocate-general at
the ECJ has all but scuppered efforts by Poland and Hungary to
block a new tool aimed at cutting cash for states that violate
the EU's democratic rules.
As well as the COVID recovery funds, Poland also risks
losing money earmarked for it under the EU's 2021-27 shared 1.1
trillion euro budget.
For now, a senior member of the EU's executive said last
week that Poland would not receive the grants and cheap loans
now rolling into most other EU countries to help them recover
from the pandemic, unless it changed tack.
"It is unlikely that we can finalise this work (on approving
Poland's national recovery plan and disbursing the funds) this
year," EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.
(Additional reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Sabine Siebold,
Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by John Chalmers and
Gareth Jones)