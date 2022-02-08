Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

How Post-Pandemic Tax Cuts Can Affect Racial Equity

02/08/2022 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

State policymakers across the country are considering tax cuts in 2022. While there are many reasons and ways to cut taxes, state policymakers should keep in mind that the pandemic's negative effects were unequal and that future state revenue growth is uncertain. This report, using the Tax Policy Center state tax model, analyzes 2021 tax cuts passed in Arizona, Maryland, New Mexico, and Ohio, showing how each state's tax cut affected different income groups and representative households from different racial and ethnic groups. In general, states that expanded refundable tax credits provided larger benefits to representative Black and Latino households.

Disclaimer

Tax Policy Center published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 22:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pLIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs climb as processors seek market-ready supply
RE
05:58pLUPIN : February 8, 2022 Lupin Receives Approval from U.S. FDA for Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution15 mcg (base)/2 ml
PU
05:58pAMERICAN ASSETS TRUST : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:57pPeloton co-founder steps down after rough ride
AQ
05:57pPandemic border protests strand cattle and car parts, snarling Canada-U.S. trade
RE
05:56pAFROIL : NAMCOR confirms oil find at Graff-1
AQ
05:56pLATAMOIL : Guyana exports first crude cargo to Brazil
AQ
05:55pPlunge in U.S. soy exports to China in 2021 exposes Phase 1 flaws -Braun
RE
05:54pAdele scoops 3 prizes in hometown return to UK's Brit Awards
AQ
05:54pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Telos Corporation (TLS) on Behalf of Investors
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: General Electric, Meta, Qualcomm, Rolls-Royce,..
2Relief and challenges for chipmakers as Nvidia-Arm megadeal collapses
3Wall Street rallies on tech boost, European shares end flat
4Orpea faces complaints over fraudulent work contracts - Franceinfo
5Wilh Wilhelmsen : Selecting the right rope - Why you should be looking ..

HOT NEWS