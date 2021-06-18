Log in
How Public Sector Development Can Anchor Redevelopment Efforts: A Proposed Justice Quarter In Bucharest

06/18/2021 | 12:11am EDT
  • The Romania Ministry of Justice, in partnership with the World Bank, plans to develop a new judicial district in Bucharest. The proposed Romania 'Justice Quarter' will co-locate nearly 20 judicial sector entities currently dispersed across Bucharest at a strategically located 5.5 hectare site that has been vacant for more than 30 years.

    An international team from Gensler - a global architecture, design, planning and consulting firm - produced an innovative conceptual land use plan for the site, supporting the Romanian government in its efforts to improve institutional effectiveness and access to judicial services, while stimulating regeneration of an underinvested area in the heart of the capital. The development concept - which also promotes green and sustainable buildings - is innovative for Romania.

    This webinar will showcase the concept and show how a public sector development can anchor an urban redevelopment effort, even as it promotes sector-specific goals related to institutional effectiveness.

    Discussants will also highlight comparable projects, from Japan and globally, of public institution-anchored redevelopment.

  • Speakers:

    Moderator: Valerie Joy Santos, Senior Urban Specialist, Urban, Disaster Risk Management, Resilience, & Land, Europe & Central Asia, World Bank

    Robert A. Peck, Principal - Government and Defense Practice Area Leader, Gensler

    Mark Erdly, Studio Director, Gensler

    Michaela Winter-Taylor, Cities and Urban Design, European Lead, Gensler

    Ioana Toma, Urban Designer, Gensler

    Pedro Arizti, Senior Public Sector Specialist, Governance, Europe & Central Asia, World Bank

    Andrei Adrian Pana, Project Implementation Unit Director, Ministry of Justice, Romania

    Discussant: Yuko Arai, Urban Specialist, Urban, Disaster Risk Management, Resilience, & Land, East Asia & Pacific, World Bank

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 04:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
