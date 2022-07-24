How Tunisia's president has tightened his grip

TUNIS, July 24 (Reuters) - President Kais Saied has been
steadily consolidating his grip over Tunisia since seizing broad
powers a year ago.
As he puts a new constitution to a referendum on Monday,
critics believe it will formalise what they see as a march to
one-man rule that has trashed the democratic gains set in train
by the 2011 revolution.
Saied says he aims to save a country that was mired in
political paralysis and economic malaise, by remaking its
governing system and overhauling the 2014 constitution.
Here are the ways he has tightened his grip, starting from
July 25, 2021, when he froze parliament and fired the prime
minister.
GOVERNMENT
Saied invoked Article 80 of the constitution to fire Prime
Minister Hichem Mechichi. Parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi,
head of the Islamist Ennahda party, said he had not been
consulted on the move, as required.
Two months later, Saied appointed a new government under
Najla Bouden but without seeking the parliamentary backing
required under the constitution.
The moves undermined parliament's central role in cabinet
formation, enshrined in the 2014 constitution.
Bouden has said little in public, and critics say her
ministers appear to have been selected largely by Saied, who has
also decreed that they answer to him, not the prime minister.
PARLIAMENT
After freezing parliament, Saied said there would be "no
going back", ordered the military to surround parliament, and
removed lawmakers' pay and immunity.
Legal experts said the move had no constitutional basis.
Since then, a military court has jailed several lawmakers on
charges of assaulting police.
In March a majority of lawmakers defied Saied by holding an
online session rejecting all his moves. He then dismissed the
parliament - another move legal experts said had no
constitutional basis - and demanded investigations into members
who had joined the online meeting, accusing them of a coup.
He has said he wants elections to a new parliament before
the end of the year.
CONSTITUTION
Two months after his intervention, Saied issued a string of
decrees brushing aside most of the 2014 constitution and giving
himself the power to rule by decree - a move which he said was
constitutionally valid but which legal scholars have contested.
Saied held an online multiple-choice consultation over what
Tunisians wanted for their political system, but few took part.
Critics described the survey as slanted to achieve the results
he sought.
He appointed a panel to write a new constitution that he
said would be partly based on the results of that survey.
But he rewrote the version they submitted to him, according
to the panel's members, and published the draft less than a
month ago - giving Tunisians little time to absorb his proposed
changes before Monday's referendum.
The referendum rules do not set any minimum level of
participation, meaning even a very small turnout could allow
Saied to impose the new constitution.
THE JUDICIARY
Saied voiced annoyance with the judiciary as his repeated
efforts to bring corruption charges against prominent
politicians and businessmen stalled in court, and as top judges
questioned the legitimacy of his constitutional changes.
In March he replaced the Supreme Judicial Council - an
independent body that appoints or dismisses judges - and in June
he fired 57 judges, including the former head of the council.
VOTING
Since the 2011 revolution, Tunisia's handling of elections
has won international praise as broadly free and fair.
However, in April Saied replaced the independent electoral
commission with members chosen by himself, a move widely seen as
undermining the integrity of future votes.
He also decreed changes to the voting system, saying
parliamentary elections would take place in two rounds instead
of one and with voters picking individuals rather than lists,
thereby weakening political parties by making it harder for
voters to identify their candidates.
PUBLIC POSITIONS
Saied has replaced numerous public officials at all levels
of the state over the past 12 months in a shake-up that analysts
say has aimed to remove people linked to Ennahda.
Senior security officials, regional and local governors and
civil bureaucrats have all been replaced with Saied's own
preferred candidates.
