How U.N. climate conferences have tackled global warming

Nov 2 (Reuters) - This year’s U.N. climate conference in
Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, marks the 27th time since 1995 that
world leaders have gathered to confront global warming. But the
world has known for far longer that climate change was a threat,
and that the cause was mainly fossil fuel use and other
industrial activity.
Here are some key moments in the global climate
conversation:
1800s - Throughout the 1800s, several European scientists
study how different gases and vapours can trap heat in the
Earth’s atmosphere. In the 1890s, Swedish scientist Svante
Arrhenius calculates the temperature effect of a doubling of
atmospheric CO2, showing that burning fossil fuels would likely
warm the planet.
1938 - By compiling historical weather data, British
engineer Guy Callendar for the first time shows the planet's
temperatures are rising in the modern era. He correlates the
temperature trends with measured rises in atmospheric CO2 and
proposes the temperature change is linked.
1958 - American scientist Charles David Keeling starts
systematically measuring atmospheric CO2 levels over Hawaii’s
Mauna Loa Observatory. His findings result in the “Keeling
Curve,” a graph showing CO2 concentrations steadily increasing.
1988 - James Hansen, an American climate scientist,
testifies before Congress that the planet is warming because of
a human-caused buildup of greenhouse gasses and notes that this
is already altering the climate and weather.
1990 - At the U.N.’s so-called Second World Climate
Conference, scientists highlight the risks of global warming to
nature and society. British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher
says binding emissions targets are needed.
1992 - Countries sign onto the U.N. Framework Convention on
Climate Change at the Rio Earth Summit. The UNFCCC’s goal is to
control emissions to prevent extreme climate change, but it also
enshrines the idea of “common but differentiated
responsibilities,” meaning developed countries must do more
because they are responsible for most historical emissions. The
treaty does not set out binding emissions targets.
1995 - UNFCCC treaty members gather for a first “conference
of parties,” or COP, in Berlin. The final document calls for
legally binding emissions targets.
1997 - At COP3 in Kyoto, Japan, parties agree to the first
treaty that requires specific emissions reductions. Under the
Kyoto Protocol, developed countries are obligated to reduce
emissions between 2008 and 2012 from 1990 levels, with different
limits assigned to different countries. In the United States,
key Senate Republicans denounce the accord as “dead on arrival.”
2001 - U.S. President George W. Bush takes office and calls
the Kyoto Protocol “fatally flawed,” with his rejection
signaling the country's effective exit.
2005 - The Kyoto Protocol goes into effect after Russia
ratifies it, fulfilling the requirement that at least 55
countries accounting for at least 55% of emissions ratify the
treaty.
2007 - Delegates agree at COP13 in Bali to work on a new
binding agreement to include both developed and developing
countries.
2009 - COP15 talks in Copenhagen nearly collapse amid
wrangling over binding commitments for when the Kyoto Protocol
expires. Instead of creating a new framework, as proposed by the
Bali Roadmap, countries vote to “take note of” a non-binding
political statement.
2010 - COP16 in Cancun again fails to set new binding
emissions targets. The Cancun Agreements, however, establish a
Green Climate Fund to aid developing nations with adaptation and
mitigation, and set a goal of limiting global warming to 2
degrees Celsius above the preindustrial average.
2011 - COP17 talks in Durban, South Africa, falter after
China, the United States and India refuse to sign onto binding
emissions cuts before 2015. Instead, the UNFCCC parties agree to
extend the Kyoto Protocol through 2017.
2012 - As Russia, Japan and New Zealand resist new emissions
targets that do not extend to developing nations, countries
agree at COP18 in Doha to extend the Kyoto Protocol through
2020.
2013 - At COP19 in Warsaw, representatives from poorer
nations walk out for several hours over the lack of agreement on
how to handle climate-related losses and damage. A watered-down
deal is eventually reached.
2015 - Global warming passes 1 degree Celsius. Extreme
weather events including floods, droughts and wildfires continue
to get more frequent and more severe around the globe, and
countries are increasingly confronted with these immediate
climate change threats.
2015 - The Paris Agreement is the first global pact to call
for emissions pledges from both developed and developing
countries, who are asked to pledge Nationally Determined
Contributions (NDCs), with increasing ambition every five years.
Signatories promise to try to keep global warming within 1.5
degrees C of the preindustrial average.
2017 - President Donald Trump calls the Paris treaty bad for
the economy and says the United States will withdraw. That
becomes official in 2020.
2018 - Teen activist Greta Thunberg captures global
attention while protesting outside Swedish parliament, and over
time rallies youths across the world to join her Fridays for the
Future movement to demand climate action.
2019 - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls
the lack of ambition shown at COP25 in Madrid a lost
opportunity.
2020 - The annual COP is postponed because of the
coronavirus pandemic.
2021 - One of U.S. President Joe Biden’s first acts in
office is to rejoin the Paris Agreement.
2021 - COP26 is held Oct. 31-Nov. 12 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The final Glasgow Pact lays out the goal of using less coal,
asks governments to increase their climate ambition, and
resolved rules governing the trade of carbon credits to offset
emissions.
2022 - National delegates gather for the U.N. climate
summit, COP27, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Nov. 6-18.
