How a Burmese immigrant profited by flipping cheap oil leases from Trump auctions

March 22 (Reuters) - A Myanmar-born U.S. perfume
entrepreneur became a curiosity last year when she became the
nation’s top buyer of oil-and-gas leases at the Trump
administration's federal auctions, despite having no apparent
energy background.
Since July, Levi Sap Nei Thang has spent about $3.7 million
on nearly 300 government leases covering 133,000 acres in 12
states. She told Reuters at the time that she was keen to
produce oil on the parcels.
A Reuters examination of her dealings reveals she pursued a
different strategy: selling the leases to other Burmese
immigrants at inflated prices after billing them as great
investments on social media, according to interviews with seven
buyers and others familiar with her business, along with sales
agreements and leasing documents they provided.
Reuters confirmed four cases in which Thang sold one or more
drilling leases to Burmese immigrants for prices ranging from
one-and-a-half to 13 times what she paid. Thang made nearly
$335,000 in the cases reviewed by Reuters, buying the leases for
about $215,000 and selling them almost immediately for more than
$550,000.
Three of Thang’s buyers told Reuters they had met many
others who described themselves as buyers of her leases, but
Reuters could not determine the full scope of Thang’s lease
sales, which are private transactions. In October, Thang invited
dozens of buyers to Wyoming to meet her and tour their parcels,
according to a buyer who attended. Photos and videos posted on
her Facebook page show her with groups of smiling people in
windy, cold weather. Thang told the buyers they were more like
her “friends, siblings and families,” one video shows.
Federal and state records show Thang has not transferred
ownership of the drilling rights to the four buyers who told
Reuters they purchase leases from her. Thang’s company is still
listed as the owner of those parcels in government records. Of
the nearly 300 leases Thang won at state and federal auctions,
only two have been reassigned, both to the same new owner,
according to a Reuters review of state and federal lease
registries.
In order to transfer ownership of a lease, both buyer and
seller must submit a signed form to the state or federal land
office. Reuters could not ascertain why Thang’s company
continued to be listed as the owner of parcels that buyers said
they had bought from her and paid for.
In the biggest sale confirmed by Reuters, the owner of a
sushi business in Texas, Tha Cin, gave Thang $510,000 in
multiple payments last year for two leases in New Mexico that
Thang had bought that summer for about $200,000, according to
Cin and her lawyer, copies of the sale agreements, and lease
records.
Despite Cin’s purchase agreements with Thang, dated in early
September, federal and state leasing documents still showed
Thang’s company as the owner of the parcels as of Friday. That
surprised Cin’s lawyer, Jeff Vaughan.
Cin said she was moved by Thang’s spiritual references in
Facebook videos. “All our money was taken by the person who we
believed and trusted, who talked about God all the time,” she
said.
Three other buyers told Reuters that they have asked Thang
to return their money. One said she got her money back and
another said he got only a portion back.
Thang and her lawyer did not answer Reuters’ questions about
her oil-and-gas lease dealings. But Thang on March 8 issued a
statement on her website saying: “Everyone who purchased from me
did so by their own will. I have the right to sell to who I want
to, when I want to, and for what price I set.”
Thang’s lease-flipping illustrates vulnerabilities in the
U.S. government's oil-and-gas leasing program, which generates
public revenue from development on federal lands. The problem:
Minimum bid requirements are $2 an acre, a level that has not
been lifted in decades, making it easy for speculators with no
intention to drill to secure acreage at deflated values in times
of low demand, then resell at a profit.
Thang purchased about a quarter of all the federal acreage
sold between August 2020 and January 2021, according to
government data. (For graphics on Thang's lease-buying, click https://tmsnrt.rs/2NDaHvg
and https://tmsnrt.rs/3f1RyhT)
Critics of the low bid requirements say that raising them
would deter speculators and raise more revenue for public
coffers.
"They are getting like a bargain-basement IPO on our natural
resources," said U.S. Representative Katie Porter, a Democrat
from California, the new chair of the House Natural Resources
Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. Porter has
submitted a bill to raise minimum bids to $5 per acre.
The Trump administration sought to maximize domestic
oil-and-gas production by offering as much federal land as
possible - more than 26 million acres over four years. But due
to low demand for leases, driven by low oil prices, only about a
quarter of the acreage sold, driving lease prices to rock
bottom.
The U.S. Department of the Interior, which manages the lease
auctions, declined to comment on the risks of speculation in the
leasing program.
The oil-and-gas industry rejects the argument that the
leasing program’s low-minimum bids lure speculators, and
believes raising minimum bids would deter investment from oil
firms. One trade group said the Biden administration should
simply revoke Thang’s leases because she is not a U.S. citizen.
“It’s a simple fix to a rather bizarre case that says
nothing about the broader leasing program,” said Kathleen
Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance.
Thang, a permanent U.S. resident, used a U.S.-registered
company to buy her leases, which is permitted under the federal
leasing program.
President Joe Biden last month suspended new leasing
auctions pending a comprehensive review of the federal drilling
program. The review will weigh the environmental costs of
developing fossil fuels against the public revenue it provides.
Spokespeople for Trump and for Biden’s White House did not
respond to requests for comment.
‘I WILL BECOME RICH LIKE HER’
Thang immigrated to the United States 20 years ago. She has
since become a minor celebrity in the Burmese immigrant
community, describing herself on Facebook as a devout Christian,
a successful businesswoman, and a philanthropist. Her followers
include many refugees from Myanmar fleeing military abuses
against ethnic minority groups. The United States has taken in
about 175,000 Burmese refugees since 2007, U.S. government data
shows.
Thang started snapping up cheap oil-and-gas leases last
summer and marketing them to the more than 600,000 followers of
her Facebook page. In videos, Thang told her followers that they
could make enough money with oil leases to abandon making sushi,
a common profession among Burmese immigrants.
Texas sushi entrepreneur Cin was among Thang’s first buyers.
In June, she contacted Thang, who convinced Cin to invest
$510,000 - her life savings - in New Mexico acreage, she said.
“She also told me to quit my job, my sushi business, and
come live in New Mexico because I will be making between at
least 3,000 to 4,000 barrels per day,” said Cin.
She said Thang told her she would “become rich like her,
travel around the world, do missions together.”
‘SOMETHING WAS WRONG’
Cin grew suspicious after visiting the acreage in September,
guided by a relative of Thang’s, who couldn’t answer most of her
questions. “I felt like something was wrong,” Cin said.
She found out later that Thang had acquired the acreage for
just $200,000.
Two Burmese immigrants living in Michigan - Andrew Sang and
an acquaintance who asked not to be named - told Reuters they
had a similar experience.
The pair paid Thang about $47,000 in July for two Wyoming
parcels after seeing her Facebook posts, they said. Thang had
bought the leases that same month for less than $12,000,
according to Wyoming state records.
At the time, abysmal market conditions were causing
established drillers to flee Wyoming. The state lease registry
still listed Thang’s company as the owner of the leases as of
Friday.
During the Wyoming meetings with buyers, Thang said that
major oil companies had agreed to meet the group in 2021 to
discuss drilling their leases, said Sang, who attended the tour.
Thang, he said, made it seem like “everyone would become
millionaires.”
Sang said that he agreed to buy a second lease from Thang
during the tour, this one on 80 acres of land in his home state
of Michigan. He said Thang described it as "a present" because
it would cost him just $5,000. Thang had bought the lease at a
September federal auction for $450 - the minimum price of $2 an
acre plus transaction fees, records show.
Sang said he got all but $100 of his $5,000 back for the
Michigan lease after confronting Thang. But Sang has not been
able to get his money back for the Wyoming leases for reasons he
said Thang has not made clear.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; additional reporting for Sam Aung
Moon in Yangon and Wa Lone in Toronto; editing by Richard
Valdmanis and Brian Thevenot)