How climate change drives heatwaves and wildfires

July 20 (Reuters) - Brutal heatwaves are gripping both
Europe and the United States this week and are forecast to dump
searing heat on much of China into late August.
In addition to record temperatures, wildfires are raging
across southern Europe with evacuations in towns in Italy and
Greece.
The searing heat is part of a global pattern of rising
temperatures, widely attributed by scientists and climatologists
to human activity.
HOTTER, MORE FREQUENT HEATWAVES
Climate change makes heatwaves hotter and more frequent.
This is the case for most land regions, and has been confirmed
by the U.N.'s global panel of climate scientists (IPCC).
Greenhouse gas emissions from human activities have heated
the planet by about 1.2 Celsius since pre-industrial times. That
warmer baseline means higher temperatures can be reached during
extreme heat events.
"Every heatwave that what we are experiencing today has been
made hotter and more frequent because of climate change," said
Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London
who also co-leads the World Weather Attribution research
collaboration.
But other conditions affect heatwaves too. In Europe,
atmospheric circulation is an important factor.
A study in the journal Nature this month found that
heatwaves in Europe have increased three-to-four times faster
than in other northern mid-latitudes such as the United States.
The authors linked this to changes in the jet stream - a fast
west-to-east air current in the northern hemisphere.
FINGERPRINTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE
To find out exactly how much climate change affected a
specific heatwave, scientists conduct "attribution studies".
Since 2004, more than 400 such studies have been done for
extreme weather events, including heat, floods and drought -
calculating how much of a role climate change played in each.
This involves simulating the modern climate hundreds of
times and comparing it to simulations of a climate without
human-caused greenhouse gas emissions.
For example, scientists with World Weather Attribution
determined that a record-breaking heatwave in western Europe in
June 2019 was 100 times more likely to occur now in France and
the Netherlands than if humans had not changed the climate.
HEATWAVES WILL STILL GET WORSE
The global average temperature is around 1.2C warmer than in
pre-industrial times. That is already driving extreme heat
events.
"On average on land, heat extremes that would have happened
once every 10 years without human influence on the climate are
now three times more frequent," said ETH Zurich climate
scientist Sonia Seneviratne.
Temperatures will only cease rising if humans stop adding
greenhouse gases to the atmosphere. Until then, heatwaves are
set to worsen. A failure to tackle climate change would see heat
extremes escalate even more dangerously.
Countries agreed under the global 2015 Paris Agreement to
cut emissions fast enough to limit global warming to 2°C and aim
for 1.5°C, to avoid its most dangerous impacts. Current policies
would not cut emissions fast enough to meet either goal.
A heatwave that occurred once per decade in the
pre-industrial era would happen 4.1 times a decade at 1.5°C of
warming, and 5.6 times at 2°C, the IPCC says.
Letting warming pass 1.5°C means that most years "will be
affected by hot extremes in the future," Seneviratne said.
CLIMATE CHANGE DRIVES WILDFIRES
Climate change increases hot and dry conditions that help
fires spread faster, burn longer and rage more intensely.
In the Mediterranean, that has contributed to the fire
season starting earlier and burning more land. Last year more
than half a million hectares burned in the European Union,
making it the bloc’s second-worst forest fire season on record
after 2017.
Hotter weather also saps moisture from vegetation, turning
it into dry fuel that helps fires to spread.
"The hotter, drier conditions right now, it just makes
far more dangerous," Copernicus senior scientist Mark
Parrington said.
Countries such as Portugal and Greece experience fires most
summers, and have infrastructure to try to manage them - though
both have received emergency EU help this summer. But hotter
temperatures are also pushing wildfires into regions not used to
them, and thus less prepared to cope.
CLIMATE CHANGE ISN'T THE ONLY FACTOR IN FIRES
Forest management and ignition sources are also important
factors. In Europe, more than nine out of 10 fires are ignited
by human activities, like arson, disposable barbeques,
electricity lines, or littered glass, according to EU data.
Countries, including Spain, face the challenge of shrinking
populations in rural areas, as people move to cities, leaving
smaller workforces to clear vegetation and avoid "fuel" for
forest fires building up.
Some actions can help to limit severe blazes, such as
setting controlled fires that mimic the low-intensity fires in
natural ecosystem cycles, or introducing gaps within forests to
stop blazes rapidly spreading over large areas.
But scientists concur that without steep cuts to the
greenhouse gases causing climate change, heatwaves, wildfires,
flooding and drought will significantly worsen.
"When we look back on the current fire season in one or two
decades' time, it will probably seem mild by comparison," said
Victor Resco de Dios, professor of forest engineering at Spain's
Lleida University.
