How family of a Myanmar junta leader are trying to cash in

BANGKOK/LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A week after the Burmese
military seized power, a Twitter account that had lain dormant
for nearly a decade flickered back into life.
The Twitter user mocked anti-coup protesters, hundreds of
whom have been killed in a crackdown by security forces since
the Feb. 1 coup. After a police truck fired high-pressure water
cannons on demonstrators in the capital city of Naypyidaw on
Feb. 8, he made a trolling reference to the nation's traditional
April new year celebration: "Water festival come earlier for
them lol."
A few weeks later, the user wrote "#fuckthereds," making a
dismissive reference to the political party of Aung San Suu Kyi,
the Nobel Prize-winning civilian leader who had been overthrown
and arrested in the coup.
A review of an archived version of the account, which has
since been shut down, revealed the username was a pseudonym
belonging to Ivan Htet, the 33-year-old son of a leading figure
in the coup: the chief of the air force, Maung Maung Kyaw.
But Ivan Htet hasn't just been an enthusiastic supporter on
social media of the Tatmadaw, the name for the Burmese military,
which has dominated political life since independence in 1948
for Myanmar, then called Burma. He is also trying to cash in,
helping equip the military, along with his wife Lin Lett Thiri,
who co-founded a private firm to supply Myanmar's armed forces,
Reuters has found.
Corporate filings and a military procurement document
reviewed by Reuters, as well as interviews with friends and
associates of the family and with five defence contractors, show
that the couple are part of a young generation of military
families with business interests across the economy.
Besides his son and daughter-in-law, the air force chief's
nephew and niece have also prospered: They own a company that
supplies the country's aviation sector, corporate filings and
media interviews show. Two defence contractors, a business
associate and a former Myanmar airline executive told Reuters
that the nephew was also involved in deals to supply the armed
forces.
Maung Maung Kyaw, 57, was promoted to head the air force in
2018 and has presided over a modernisation program, with
hundreds of millions of dollars spent on upgrading aircraft used
to support a military that for decades has been accused of human
rights abuses. These included mass killings in 2017 of the
Rohingya Muslim minority with "genocidal intent," according to
United Nations investigators. The military has denied this,
saying it was waging a legitimate campaign against militants who
attacked police.
Since the coup and the ensuing protests, in which the local
human rights group Assistance Association for Political
Prisoners says more than 1,000 people have been killed, the air
force has been used to ferry troops around the country to quell
opposition and, according to eyewitnesses, for bombing raids
against rebel groups that have also killed civilians.
Photos and postings on social media – showing parties at
expensive venues in Singapore and trips to Bangkok, London and
Santorini – show family members of the air force chief have
enjoyed a lifestyle that is out of reach for the vast majority
of Burmese.
With a privileged upbringing, Ivan Htet was married in
December 2018 in the presence, photos show, of his father and
the country's top general and now coup leader, Min Aung Hlaing.
Corporate records show that three months later, Ivan's new wife,
a British-trained architect, set up Alliance Engineering
Services Co., Ltd., which has a mission to modernise the defence
and security industry, according to its website.
Two defence contractors and a business associate interviewed
by Reuters said the firm is led by Ivan Htet himself. He
discussed deals with them, some of which were completed, those
sources said. These ranged from spare parts for drones to the
purchase of sonar and radar equipment.
Reuters has reviewed a letter sent in 2020 from Alliance
Engineering Services to suppliers requesting quotes for spare
parts for Israeli-made surveillance drones. The drones have been
used by the military against ethnic armed groups, according to
photographs from one of the groups. The document was circulated
by Ivan Htet, a person with knowledge of the matter said.
Reuters was unable to determine if any deal went through or how
much it was worth.
Linn Htet, 33, and his sister, Mon Yee, 31, the
Singapore-based nephew and niece of the air force chief, own a
family business offering consulting, spare parts, leasing and
maintenance services to the aviation sector in Myanmar and other
markets. Linn Htet is also a director of state-owned Myanmar
National Airlines, and has represented major U.S. aviation
brands like Bell and Cessna in the country, according to local
media reports in Myanmar and an archived version of the website
for a company he has represented.
For the military, Linn Htet also supplies spare parts for a
range of aircraft, according to one of the defence contractors
and the business associate interviewed by Reuters.
All of the contractors spoke on condition of anonymity for
fear of reprisals by the military regime.
But one former Myanmar airline executive described dealing
with the nephew.
Gary Villiard, former chief executive of private Burmese
airline Air Mandalay, said he did business with Linn Htet and
that the air force chief's nephew "didn't try to hide" that he
was involved in all aspects of Myanmar's aviation industry,
whether civilian or military. Air force purchases for tyres,
engine overhauls and parts, wheels and brakes went through him,
Villiard said.
Reuters sent detailed questions to Myanmar's air force chief
and his family members about their business dealings. Ivan Htet
and his wife didn't respond. Within two days of the questions
being sent, Ivan Htet's Twitter account was shut down. A person
who answered a call to a number for Ivan Htet ended the call
when the reporter started explaining the reason for contacting
him.
Maung Maung Kyaw didn't respond to questions sent to the
military.
The family business owned by the nephew and niece, LTR, said
in an email it had "never been involved in arms trade nor
supplied aircraft parts nor any goods to the Myanmar military."
The nephew, Linn Htet, did not respond to questions. His sister
Mon Yee, contacted by phone, said she was mostly not involved in
the company's Myanmar dealings and didn't believe her family had
"special advantages."
Michael Maynard, spokesperson for NYSE-listed Textron Inc,
which owns Bell, Beechcraft and Cessna brands, did not respond
to specific questions about the company's relationship to Linn
Htet and his family. Maynard said the company would not discuss
intermediaries.
A FAMILY AFFAIR
The Burmese military has long controlled large swathes of
the economy, in particular extractive industries like oil, gas,
copper and jade. Under successive army leaders, the Tatmadaw has
established a web of commercial interests outside civilian
control and directed contracts to a network of private sector
"crony companies," a United Nations fact-finding mission on
Myanmar's military said in a 2019 report.
A review of data from OpenCorporates, confirmed by local
company records, shows the extent to which the families of coup
leaders are involved in different sectors of the economy.
Reuters found 27 companies owned or directed by children of four
military members of the junta, called the State Administration
Council, and their spouses. The businesses ranged from
construction to pharmaceuticals to entertainment.
"Everyone understands that the generals are only protecting
their own interests, properties and wealth," Kyaw Zwar Minn, the
former ambassador to the United Kingdom, who said he was a
parachutist in the military, told Reuters in an interview. He
was removed from office after he called for the release of Suu
Kyi following her Feb. 1 arrest. He remains in the UK.
The children of Min Aung Hlaing, the current commander in
chief, have obtained favourable deals from the government. Min
Aung Hlaing didn't respond to questions sent to the military.
A diminutive, bespectacled man in his mid-sixties, Min Aung
Hlaing rose from relative obscurity by building his career on
successive military campaigns in ethnic areas during which human
rights groups said there were instances of villagers being
gang-raped and killed by soldiers. After his appointment as head
of the army, he rejected allegations that the military had
committed atrocities against ethnic minorities.
He was hand-picked in 2011 to succeed the former junta
leader, Than Shwe, ahead of senior rivals. In 2017, he oversaw
the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya from Myanmar.
In a speech last year, he addressed the economic disparities
in the country, saying there was a need to narrow the gap
between "poor and wealthy" in Myanmar.
Earlier this year, in the wake of the coup, his children
were blacklisted by the United States, which highlighted their
business interests. According to the U.S. Treasury, his son Aung
Pyae Sone paid less than 1% of the market rate to lease land for
a new restaurant in 2013. Min Aung Hlaing's daughter, Khin Thiri
Thet Mon, part-owned a company that secured a deal to supply
mobile towers to a military-controlled telecoms firm, according
to leaked Myanmar Investment Commission records seen by Reuters.
The deal was previously reported by Deutsche Welle.
Aung Pyae Sone and Khin Thiri Thet Mon did not respond to
questions from Reuters.
A spokesperson for the military government ruling Myanmar
also did not respond to questions for this story.
GROWING UP
The air force chief Maung Maung Kyaw was born in July 1964
into an elite military family. His father was Kyaw Htin, who
rose through the ranks from fighting as a junior soldier to
become commander in chief of the Tatmadaw in 1976 under the
military dictator Ne Win.
Maung Maung Kyaw followed his father into the military,
training as a fighter pilot, said the former ambassador to the
UK, Kyaw Zwar Minn, who knew the family. He said he was aided in
promotion by his "big army background."
After he became air force chief, he traveled to Moscow in
2018 where he co-piloted a Sukhoi warplane, Russian state news
agency TASS reported. The agency said Myanmar planned to buy six
of the aircraft.
Maung Maung Kyaw raised his children in an exclusive
neighbourhood in Yangon. Former schoolmates of Ivan Htet said he
was brought up with his younger brother in the Golden Valley, a
leafy neighborhood where the city's wealthy live in neoclassical
villas guarded with gates and razor wire fences and drive luxury
cars along pot-holed roads.
A chauffeur ferried the pair to an elite school and they
attended evening English classes and swam at a private club, one
of the schoolmates said. After school in Myanmar, Ivan Htet
moved to study in a Singapore college, where a friend said he
lived in a smart condominium.
He spent time in Singapore with his cousins, Linn Htet and
Mon Yee, the children of Maung Maung Kyaw's older sister, Thida
Myint. Together with her husband, Thida Myint owned an aviation
supply business called LTR. The company has operations in
Myanmar and Singapore. Thida Myint didn't respond to a request
for comment.
Linn Htet became a director of LTR's Singapore arm in 2012,
and so did Mon Yee a couple of years later, corporate records
show. In 2014, a U.S.-based aviation magazine reported that Linn
Htet and the family firm played a crucial role in the sale of
the first new U.S. manufactured planes to Myanmar since 1962:
two Cessna turboprops to Myanmar National Airlines, then called
Myanma Airways.
Myanmar National Airlines didn't respond to a request for
comment.
As young adults, the cousins lived a lavish lifestyle.
Instagram posts on Mon Yee's account show one night out in Paris
in 2013, where she partied with friends alongside a bucket of
champagne, which an undated, online version of the club's drinks
menu listed at 750 euros a bottle.
The Instagram photos show Ivan Htet socialising with his two
cousins - from partying in Thailand's capital Bangkok in 2018,
to posing the next year in ballgowns and suits with vintage cars
at a grand colonial-era hotel in Pyin Oo Lwin, a town outside
Mandalay where the headquarters of the military academy is
based.
Mon Yee told Reuters her lifestyle depicted on Instagram did
not have "anything to do with any military dealings or anything
like that."
BRANCHING OUT
Ivan Htet had meanwhile studied construction project
management, before returning to Yangon in 2012 where he worked
for a leading real estate tycoon. He met his future wife, Lin
Lett Thiri, while working on a project to build luxury
apartments on the outskirts of Yangon, two friends of the couple
said. She is an architecture graduate of Bath University,
England, according to multiple online profiles.
Together the couple formed a series of hospitality, events
and architecture companies, corporate records show. One,
registered in April 2020, was co-owned with a business associate
of top commander Min Aung Hlaing's son, Aung Pyae Sone, the
records reveal.
Kyaw Zwar Minn, the ex-UK ambassador, said there was a
pattern of well-connected children of the military getting
educated abroad and then returning to set up businesses and
using their privileged contacts to succeed. "Because of that
connection, they need only education. They are already rich," he
said.
By 2017, Ivan and his wife had gained a public profile,
organising a "lighting festival," a display of sculptures made
with millions of LEDs, in Yangon in March that year that was
attended by local politicians.
Five months later, the army launched its crackdown on the
Rohingya, driving hundreds of thousands into neighbouring
Bangladesh. Eyewitness accounts emerged of murder, rape and
torture by the military, as well as widescale burning of
Rohingya homes. The military denied the allegations. But in the
first verified account of the atrocities, Reuters revealed in
early 2018 that troops had massacred 10 Rohingya men and dumped
their bodies in a shallow grave.
In November 2017, as Rohingya continued to flee to
Bangladesh, Ivan Htet hosted another one of his company's
lighting displays in the city of Pathein, according to photos
posted to the event's Facebook page.
In January 2018, Maung Maung Kyaw was made head of the air
force. A few months later, his son's company went on to host
another lighting festival, this time to celebrate Armed Forces
Day. In December that year, Ivan Htet and his wife married in a
palatial ballroom in a military compound in Yangon. Photos of
the wedding seen by Reuters show commander in chief Min Aung
Hlaing posing with the couple.
In 2019, Ivan Htet became an adviser to a new political
party, the People's Pioneer Party, formed by supporters of the
military and disaffected members of Suu Kyi's party to compete
in the 2020 election, a friend of Ivan said. Two party activists
confirmed his involvement with the party but said they did not
know what specific role he played. The party didn't fare well in
the election - it failed to win a single seat.
Meanwhile, Ivan's wife Lin Lett Thiri had co-founded the
defence and security firm Alliance Engineering Services, with a
60% stake. She stepped down in September 2019, a few months
after the company was created, and no longer owns shares.
The company was managed day to day by Win Min Hein,
according to company records and interviews with one of the
contractors and the business associate. Win Min Hein went to the
same school in Singapore as Ivan Htet, according to his LinkedIn
profile. He did not reply to a request for comment.
The air force budget for spending on foreign equipment was
$360 million in fiscal year 2019, the largest of any branch, and
more than double that of the Navy, official spending records
reviewed by Reuters show. Min Aung Hlaing had made bolstering
the air force a priority, according to state media.
A large portion of air force spending goes towards not just
buying new aircraft but kitting out existing models with fresh
components, the spending records show. In fiscal year 2020,
about one third of the air force's $377 million budget for
foreign purchases went toward spare parts and repairs, according
to a Reuters analysis of the spending records. Military
contractors said this gives rise to a lucrative trade in
aircraft spare parts and maintenance.
Illustrated with pictures of Russian fighter jets, among
others, the website of Alliance Engineering Services said its
mission was "to lead the emerging new era of defense and
security industry in Myanmar" and that it specialized in
maintenance and acquiring critical components for aircraft. In
2019 and 2021, it was on a list of exhibitors at the MAKS
international air show in Moscow, where Russian aircraft
manufacturers showcase products and court foreign clients.
The November 2020 Alliance Engineering document seen by
Reuters showed the firm was seeking quotations for spare parts
for Skylark military drones made by Israeli manufacturer Elbit
Systems. The Tatmadaw increasingly uses drones in its wars with
ethnic armed groups, including in Rakhine state, where rebels
photographed a crashed Skylark in 2020.
Asked if it had supplied the Skylark or spares to Myanmar,
Elbit Systems told Reuters the company "has no activities in
that country and has not provided any product or service to this
country since 2015."
THE SINGAPORE COUSINS
In Singapore, Ivan's cousin Linn Htet had become a central
figure in supplying Myanmar's aviation industry, records and
media reports show. Besides being a co-owner of LTR, Linn Htet
was also the Myanmar head of another Singapore company, Asian
Aviation Resources, which according to its website is an
authorised sales representative for Textron Aviation.
An executive at Asian Aviation Resources declined to comment
on Linn Htet's involvement in the company. After Reuters
contacted the firm, Linn Htet's profile was removed from its
website.
Maynard, the Textron spokesperson, said the company "cannot
disclose confidential information related to our intermediaries
and other persons."
Between 2014 and 2019, Linn Htet was quoted by media outlets
saying the family firm was working to supply planes and
helicopters to Myanmar. As he promoted the helicopter sales,
Linn Htet indicated in 2016 that ongoing U.S. and EU sanctions
were not an issue. Myanmar's government and private companies
could "easily buy Bell helicopters from Singapore without any
problems with sanctions," he told the Myanmar Times. At the
time, foreign companies were still concerned about sanctions
even though many had been lifted.
According to Villiard, the aviation executive, and two of
the contractors, Linn Htet was also getting involved in military
supplies. One of the contractors and the business associate said
he worked with a Myanmar military supplier called Aero Sofi.
Aero Sofi attempted a US$38.6 million purchase for the air force
of two Airbus C295 military transport planes from the Jordanian
air force in 2020.
Aero Sofi's involvement in that deal was previously reported
by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project based on
leaked military budget documents, which have also been reviewed
by Reuters. The news agency could not determine if the deal was
completed.
While Linn Htet's name doesn't appear in corporate filings
for Aero Sofi, the business and his family firm do have close
documented ties. The deputy operations manager of LTR, Hein Htut
Win, for instance, is a co-founder and one-third shareholder of
Aero Sofi, corporate records show.
Contacted by phone, Hein Htut Win said he was no longer
working at Aero Sofi and declined to answer further questions.
Aero Sofi did not respond to requests for comment.
Corporate records show Mon Yee also had ties to executives
at companies supplying the Myanmar military. She owns a trading
business in Singapore with Thiha Myo Nyunt, an official of Aero
Sofi, and Ye Aung Aung Tin, the managing director and part owner
of King Royal Technologies, a company that was sanctioned in
July by the U.S. Treasury for supplying satellite communications
to the Tatmadaw.
The trading business, Maxi Road Trading, has no public
profile and Mon Yee didn't answer questions about the company.
Thiha Myo Nyunt said Aero Sofi and Maxi Road Trading were no
longer operating. In July, Maxi Road Trading notified
Singapore's corporate registry that it had ceased trading a few
months earlier. King Royal did not respond to questions; Ye Aung
Aung Tin could not be reached for comment.
Maynard said Textron had sold a total of five planes
directly to Myanmar in the last 30 years and had "ceased direct
part sales" to the country prior to the coup.
GOING DARK
Since the coup, families of the junta leaders have made
efforts to hide their online profiles.
The website of the company founded by Ivan Htet's wife,
Alliance Engineering Services, has been replaced with a note
saying it is "under construction."
As the family of Maung Maung Kyaw has lowered its profile,
the air force he runs has played a key role in cementing the
power of the military government, including in Myanmar's
borderlands. There, ethnic armed groups have been fighting
decades-long battles for greater independence from the majority
ethnic-Bamar heartland. Aung San Suu Kyi's government was trying
to broker a peace deal. But since the coup, conflicts which had
died down have erupted anew, as some groups have harbored
civilian protesters who have found common cause with them in
fighting the military.
In Karen state, for instance, the Karen National Union, one
of the country's armed groups, has expressed solidarity with
protesters. In late March, air strikes in Karen by fighter jets
killed several people, including a five-year-old boy, according
to the relief group Free Burma Rangers. A 12-year-old girl was
hit in the face by shrapnel from the same attack but survived.
Thousands of people fled into the jungle and across the border
into Thailand.
In Singapore, a few weeks later, Linn Htet and Mon Yee dined
with three other men at Bar-A-Thym, a French restaurant in
Singapore, according to an April 15 Instagram post, which Mon
Yee marked with a sticker showing a figure balancing the words
"work" and "life."
One of the men was Eric Ng, a regional sales manager for
Bell Helicopters. He did not respond to questions from Reuters
about what work he was doing, if any, with the family.
Ivan Htet, meanwhile, was on May 17 added to a list of
people sanctioned by the United States, including leaders of the
military government and others close to the regime. A U.S.
Treasury spokesperson declined to comment on Ivan Htet's case,
but said the children of generals had been blacklisted "based on
these family members owning assets or facilitating transactions
that benefit the regime, as well as based on family members
being connected to malign actors responsible for the coup."
At home, Ivan Htet has been one of the social media targets
of anti-coup protesters, who have launched a campaign to name
and shame the family members of Myanmar's generals and called
for their friends to shun them.
A logo on Ivan Htet's now locked Facebook profile says he is
the victim of a bullying campaign.
