How far has COP27 inched beyond past climate deals?

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Beyond the headlines
from the annual U.N. climate conference, progress in advancing
the global climate agenda relies on the behind-the-scenes
efforts of technocrats over years.
Below are some of the steps forward at this year's COP27
summit concluded at the weekend in Egypt:
THE SHAPE OF CARBON MARKETS
Countries have been negotiating how to make international
trading in carbon offsets work since the 2015 Paris Agreement,
and the launch of the system is likely to be several years off
as the debate continues into 2023.
Offsets allow countries or companies to pay others to cut
greenhouse gas emissions to make up for their own.
By the end of the first week of COP27, officials had agreed
to put off decisions on which projects - from wind farms to tree
planting - should be eligble to generate carbon offset credits.
In the second week, countries made progress on setting out
how country-to-country trading would work as well as clarifying
some aspects of how countries could authorise a project within
their borders to sell credits abroad, Laura Albuquerque, a
senior manager at consultancy WayCarbon, said.
Negotiators also finalised most of the guidelines for how
carbon credits under an old offset trading system could be
brought in line with the new rules, she said.
But many decisions were pushed to next year or later,
including whether avoided emissions from deforestation or other
sources should qualify for carbon credits.
"The texts provide key elements to implement high-integrity
carbon markets that can help deliver net-zero ambitions for all
countries," said Dirk Forrister, chief executive of the
International Emissions Trading Association.
"We expect further decisions at COP28 and beyond."
'TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE' ON ADAPTATION
Developing countries hit by climate impacts say the annual
U.N. climate negotiations focus too much on measures to cut
emissions, and not enough on adaptation to the consequences of
global warming, such as sea level rise.
At last year's COP26 U.N. summit, countries agreed to double
the amount of adaptation financing by $40 billion by 2025. While
the world is falling short of that goal, few expected the issue
to be advanced this year in Egypt.
"'Too little, too late' is what developing countries are
arguing," as climate change is already exacerbating flood
events, drought and sea level rise, Maarten Van Aalst, director
of the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Center, said.
Some progress was made toward defining a "global goal on
adaptation," which in addition to finance would likely include a
wider array of tools and cooperation platforms to help countries
to adapt. That could include humanitarian relief, the transfer
of technology and early warning systems for climate disasters.
Rather than reaching a final decision, countries this year
adopted a framework that laid out the questions that need
answers to define that goal at a future COP.
Van Aalst called the framework "a pretty technical step
forward" and a "helpful piece of progress."
AGRICULTURE AND FOOD LATE-COMERS TO THE DEBATE
Food is responsible for one-third of global greenhouse gas
emissions.
But discussions on how to curb those emissions are
relatively new within U.N. climate negotiations.
Adopted in 2017, the Koronivia Joint Work on Agriculture
(KJWA) has held workshops to address climate-related
agricultural issues including best practices in livestock, soil
management, and water use. The work also deals with food
security and the economic impacts of global warming.
As the initial mandate expired, countries at COP27
authorised the KJWA work to continue for another four years.
Countries need to decide how to move from talking in
workshops to pushing for measures to be implemented in practice,
for example, in ways to help governments meet national
emissions-cutting targets, said Bernadette Fischler, head of
advocacy at World Wildlife Fund (WWF) UK.
More than 100 organisations including WWF and the
Environmental Defense Fund signed a letter urging COP27
negotiators to expand the scope of Koronivia to include
consumption and waste, but Egypt talks kept the narrow focus on
agriculture.
Fishler said the emissions from the overall food system need
to be reduced if the world is to succeed limiting global warming
to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial temperatures, the
level beyond which scientists say the impact of climate change
will become far more devastating.
"You can just phase out fossil fuels, you can't phase out
food," she said.
(Reporting by Jake Spring and Shadia Nasralla; Additional
reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Katy Daigle and Barbara
Lewis)