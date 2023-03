'How many more children have to be murdered?' -White House

STORY: "How many more children have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress will step up and act to pass the assault weapons ban, to close loopholes in our background check system or to require the safe storage of guns?" White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, adding the White House is in contact with Department of Justice officials with regard to the shooting.