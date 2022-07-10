Log in
'How many more deaths?': War takes toll on Donbas residents

07/10/2022
STORY: Oksana Kazelska covers the body of her mother-in-law with a blanket on the ground of her yard, as the deceased woman's grandson looks on, holding back tears.

"How many more deaths will there be? How many more people will die? When is it all going to stop?", Kazelska demanded to know, as another air siren was heard in the distance.

Another resident, who gave her name only as Lena, caressed her critically wounded dog as she told Reuters she'd urged her family to evacuate from their homes after the invasion began, but refused to leave herself.

Ukrainian officials reported strikes in Donetsk and Luhansk on Saturday, while Britain's Ministry of Defence said Moscow was assembling reserve forces from across Russia near Ukraine.

Moscow, which denies targeting civilians in what it calls its special military operation, is expected to focus its offensive on trying to capture Ukraine's Donetsk region after it claimed full control of the neighboring region of Luhansk earlier this month.


