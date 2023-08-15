STORY: Is China facing a deeper and longer-lasting slowdown in growth?

From retail sales to industrial output - July's numbers fell short of expectations.

Some fear the country's economy could be reaching a crunch point.

So, how much worse can the slowdown get?

[How much worse can China's

economic slowdown get?]

China's been here before.

Alarm bells over growth went off during the 2008 global financial crisis... and again in 2015.

To cope, Beijing boosted infrastructure investment and encouraged property market speculation.

But that created debt.

And the property bubble has already burst.

Now, there's really only one source of demand to tinker with:

That's household consumption.

So why is that so important?

[Why is houshold

demand so important?]

Even before the pandemic - China's consumption as a percentage of GDP - was among the lowest in the world.

Economists say that weak demand has dampened appetite to invest in the private sector.

In fact, the gap between consumption and investment is deeper than Japan's was before it entered its so-called "lost decade" of stagnation in the 1990s.

And remember post-pandemic revenge spending?

Well, unlike the West, that never really happened in China.

People were largely left to fend for themselves during the health crisis.

So now, the question is whether China can convince households to spend more and save less...

And whether THAT can be enough to compensate for other weak points in the economy.

Ultimately, that will reveal whether this slowdown is different.

In terms of what could help --

[What could help?]

Economists are watching for Communist Party measures that would boost household consumption.

Think big tax cuts, unemployment benefits, higher pensions and better public services.

[What about interest rate cuts?]

And yes, China's central bank did surprise markets by cutting interest rates in mid-August.

But economists warn they won't be enough to make a meaningful difference.

What those cuts WILL do is signal to markets that officials want to stimulate the economy.