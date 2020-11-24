How news affects sectoral stock prices through earnings expectations and risk premia

Non-technical summary

Our paper examines the link between news sentiment measures and stock prices, expected future earnings and forward looking equity risk premia across a number of sectors. It is well established in the literature that news based sentiment measures capture important information for the price setting in equity markets. We expand on this literature by analysing the underlying reasons for the found price changes. As stock prices are functions of expected future earnings as well as the required excess return compared to a risk-free bond, the so-called equity risk premium, a sentiment e ect could go through either of those channels, or both. On the one hand, prices may increase in response to good news, as these make investors revise their earnings expectations upwards. On the other hand, the price reaction could also be due to the fact that investors now believe that the riskiness of the stock has been reduced, and hence demand a lower equity risk premium (ERP), also leading to higher prices.

We nd that changes in sentiment have a clear e ect on stock prices for the ten MSCI sectors examined. For most sectors the price reaction stems from a combination of changes in expected earnings and risk premia. However, as also supported in the literature, we nd that the impact of sentiment changes di ers across sectors, with e.g. the nancial sector, characterized by hard- to-estimate cash ows and a very distinct risk pro le, showing a higher degree of price change due to changes in the risk premium while there is no change in the earnings expectations.

Moreover, by splitting the sentiment measure into an economy-wide and a pure sector-speci c sentiment, we nd that the economy-wide sentiment a ects the stock prices of all sectors, but that the pure sector-speci c sentiment is only signi cant for a few sectors, most notably the nancial sector. A potential explanation for the later nding is that nancial companies are particularly prone to a large degree of similarity of assets across rms, so that bad news about one or more nancial companies spreads to other rms within the sector, a ecting their stock prices.

We thus con rm and elaborate on the idea that news sentiment has heterogeneous e ects on the stock market, and in particular that nancial companies are a ected di erently than other sectors.