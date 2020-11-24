|
How news affects sectoral stock prices through earnings expectations and risk premia
Working Paper Series
Anna Kirstine Hvid, Kristian Kristiansen How news affects sectoral
stock prices through earnings expectations and risk premia
No 2493 / November 2020
Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB.
Abstract
A growing body of literature analyses the impact of news on companies' equity prices. We add to this literature by showing that the transmission channel of news to prices diers across sectors. First, we disentangle sectoral equity prices into components of expected future earnings and equity risk premia. Then, we evaluate how these react to general and sector specic sentiment shocks constructed from Reuters news articles. We nd that price changes for especially the nancial sector are mainly driven by changes in equity risk premia, while changes in earnings expectations play a comparatively larger role for other sectors.
JEL classication: G10, G12, G14.
Keywords: Text analysis, news sentiment, stock returns, equity risk premia, Dividend Discount Models.
Non-technical summary
Our paper examines the link between news sentiment measures and stock prices, expected future earnings and forward looking equity risk premia across a number of sectors. It is well established in the literature that news based sentiment measures capture important information for the price setting in equity markets. We expand on this literature by analysing the underlying reasons for the found price changes. As stock prices are functions of expected future earnings as well as the required excess return compared to a risk-free bond, the so-called equity risk premium, a sentiment e ect could go through either of those channels, or both. On the one hand, prices may increase in response to good news, as these make investors revise their earnings expectations upwards. On the other hand, the price reaction could also be due to the fact that investors now believe that the riskiness of the stock has been reduced, and hence demand a lower equity risk premium (ERP), also leading to higher prices.
We nd that changes in sentiment have a clear e ect on stock prices for the ten MSCI sectors examined. For most sectors the price reaction stems from a combination of changes in expected earnings and risk premia. However, as also supported in the literature, we nd that the impact of sentiment changes di ers across sectors, with e.g. the nancial sector, characterized by hard- to-estimate cash ows and a very distinct risk pro le, showing a higher degree of price change due to changes in the risk premium while there is no change in the earnings expectations.
Moreover, by splitting the sentiment measure into an economy-wide and a pure sector-speci c sentiment, we nd that the economy-wide sentiment a ects the stock prices of all sectors, but that the pure sector-speci c sentiment is only signi cant for a few sectors, most notably the nancial sector. A potential explanation for the later nding is that nancial companies are particularly prone to a large degree of similarity of assets across rms, so that bad news about one or more nancial companies spreads to other rms within the sector, a ecting their stock prices.
We thus con rm and elaborate on the idea that news sentiment has heterogeneous e ects on the stock market, and in particular that nancial companies are a ected di erently than other sectors.
An expanding literature nds that news based sentiment measures capture important information for the price setting in equity markets (notable examples are Tetlock et al. [24], Tetlock [23]). While this literature establishes a rather robust connection between news sentiment and various stock price indices as well as individual stock returns, the more fundamental driving force behind this relationship is less explored.
As stock prices are functions of expected future earnings as well as the required excess return compared to a risk-free bond, the so-called equity risk premium, the sentiment eect could go through either of those channels, or both. On the one hand, prices may increase in response to good news, as these make investors revise their earnings expectations upwards. On the other hand, the price reaction could also be due to investors now believing that the riskiness of the stock has been reduced, and hence demand a lower equity risk premium (ERP), also leading to a higher stock price.
A very simplied exercise illustrates the potential for sentiment to move equity prices through earnings expectations and ERP. In general, one might expect that the general sentiment measure capturing information across all companies might have forecast properties for GDP as such. Indeed, when sentiment falls we nd that the expected growth rate of the economy decreases, see Figure 1. The relation is signicant on a 99 percent condence level. As a low sentiment score is directly linked to lower expected growth, the potential for nding a similar link between sentiment and earnings expectations should be straight forward as rms' earnings are highly dependent on the performance of the overall economy. The lower expected future growth might also translate into higher required risk compensation. Notice that this intuition works within a range of models e.g. the consumption CAPM: When sentiment falls, the expected growth rate of the economy decrease, implying lower income for consumers, who in turn will require a higher compensation for investing their income instead of consuming it. That is, investors require a higher equity risk premium.
A few studies have suggested that the impact of sentiment might be dierent across sectors. For example, Baker and Wurgler [1] show that stocks that are hard to arbitrage and dicult to value, are aected more by investor sentiment. In addition, Morgan [19] shows that risks associated with investing in banks and insurance companies are particularly dicult to establish, because
