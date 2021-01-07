How security failures enabled Trump mob to storm U.S. Capitol

(Updates to add Capital Police chief's comment, Department of
Homeland Security official's comment and details on the woman
shot by police inside the Capitol)
Jan 6 (Reuters) - The bloody chaos inside the U.S. Capitol
on Wednesday came after the police force that protects the
legislative complex was overrun by a mob of Trump supporters in
what law enforcement officials called a catastrophic failure to
prepare.
The siege of the Capitol, home to both the U.S. Senate and
the House of Representatives, represents one of the gravest
security lapses in recent U.S. history, current and former law
enforcement officials said, turning one of the most recognizable
symbols of American power into a locus of political violence.
While events such as a presidential inauguration involve
detailed security plans by numerous security agencies, far less
planning went into protecting the joint session of Congress that
convened on Wednesday to ratify the results of the 2020
presidential election, the officials said. That lapse came
despite glaring warning signs of potential violence by hardline
supporters of President Donald Trump, who are inflamed by his
baseless claims of a stolen election and hope to block the
inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
And security initially was handled almost entirely alone by
the U.S. Capitol Police, a 2,000-member force under the control
of Congress and dedicated to protecting the 126-acre Capitol
Grounds. For reasons that remained unclear as of early Thursday,
other arms of the U.S. federal government’s vast security
apparatus did not arrive in force for hours as rioters besieged
the seat of Congress. The Capitol is a short walk from where
Trump in a speech railed against the election just before the
riot began, calling the vote an “egregious assault on our
democracy” and urging his supporters to “walk down to the
Capitol” in a “Save America March.”
(For a graphic on the crisis at the Capitol, click https://tmsnrt.rs/38lLNYA
)
The counting of the electoral votes of the presidential
election by Congress, normally a formality, was preceded by
weeks of threats in social media that planned pro-Trump protests
could descend into violence. Despite those rumblings of danger,
the Capitol Police force did not request advance help to secure
the building from other federal agencies such as the Department
of Homeland Security, according to one senior official. And
National Guard reinforcements, summoned by the city’s mayor,
were not mobilized until more than an hour after protesters had
first breached the barricades.
In stark contrast, those agencies were aggressively deployed
by the Trump administration during last summer’s police
brutality protests in Washington and elsewhere in the United
States.
Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund on Thursday said in a
statement that agency is conducting a "thorough review of this
incident, security planning and policies and procedures." The
agency, he said, had a "robust plan" to address "anticipated
First Amendment activities."
"But make no mistake - these mass riots were not First
Amendment activities; there were criminal riotous behavior,"
Sund said. "The actions of the USCP officers were heroic given
the situation they faced."
Officers were attacked with lead pipes, chemical irritants
and other weapons, the chief said. In a separate video news
conference with reporters, Democratic House Rep. Tim Ryan said
up to 60 police officers were injured and 15 remained in the
hospital. One is in critical condition. Many had head injuries
after being bludgeoned by rioters, Ryan said.
The force’s officers are trained to keep protesters off the
Capitol’s marble outdoor steps, to protect the complex like a
citadel. But there are so many windows and doors in the
19th-century complex that it is difficult to defend them all,
said Terrance Gainer, who served as Capitol Police chief and
later as the U.S. Senate’s Sergeant at Arms, its chief law
enforcement officer.
“Once they lost the steps, they lost the doors and windows,”
Gainer said.
As hordes of rioters streamed into the heart of American
government, they could be seen on camera roaming freely through
the historic halls – swinging from a balcony, rifling through
the offices of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and even sitting in
the chair reserved for the Senate’s presiding officer. One
rioter was captured by a Reuters photographer casually
shouldering a large Confederate battle flag as he strode inside
the Capitol - a searingly evocative inversion of the failed
1861-1865 insurrection against the American republic by Southern
states in an effort to perpetuate slavery.
“I truly had to suspend my disbelief because I didn’t think
you could breach the Capitol,” said Gainer, the former Capitol
Police chief. “There will need to be a full accounting. We’re
going to have to have a deep dive into what went wrong.”
Lawmakers inside the building blamed a lack of preparation
for the historic security breach. “I think police did a good job
under the circumstances, but there clearly wasn’t enough
planning,” said Representative Vicente Gonzalez, a Texas
Democrat.
The long-planned protest, Gonzalez said, called for an
“overwhelming display of force” by police.
A senior official with the U.S. Department of Homeland
Security said Capitol Police should have planned better for an
assault on the building.
"They should have anticipated this," said the official, who
requested anonymity to discuss the matter. "And while it was
happening, they should have called in more support."
‘IT LOOKED LIKE THE KEYSTONE COPS’
Some Democratic members of Congress, worried about the
prospects of violence, tried for more than a week to press
agencies for information about what they knew about threats or
countermeasures, according to one congressional source. But
there was no sign anyone was gathering serious intelligence
about possible disturbances or planning to counter them, this
source said.
Typically, law enforcement agencies in the American capital
spend weeks or months planning for large protests, one former
Justice Department official said. Officials from dozens of
agencies, including local police, Capitol Police, the Secret
Service and the federal Parks Police, ordinarily gather at the
Washington field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,
the premier national law-enforcement agency, to coordinate their
response. But it’s not clear how much of that planning happened
for Wednesday’s event.
A senior federal law enforcement official familiar with the
planning to protect other federal sites on Wednesday, including
the grounds where Trump spoke, said that he was shocked that the
Capitol Police were not better prepared.
“It looked like the Keystone Cops out there,” said the
official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “It should have
never happened. We all knew in advance that these people were
coming, and the first order of policing is presence.”
“The Capitol Police force is essentially a guard force, so
it’s hard to understand why they weren’t better prepared.”
The challenges of securing the Capitol have been discussed
in hearings and in reports for years. In 2013, Gainer said he
proposed a fence, to be called the Capitol Gateway, to stop such
a mass assault. It was never built.
“The idea was roundly defeated,” he said, because members of
Congress wanted to protect the public’s access, and did not want
the complex to look like a fortress.
TRUMP LAUNCHED MARCH TO THE CAPITOL
Trump on Twitter promised a “wild” event aimed at reversing
his loss in last November’s election - and appeared to encourage
his supporters to act. “Our country has had enough, and we will
not take it anymore,” Trump said at Wednesday’s rally. “You have
to show strength, and you have to be strong."
The White House did not respond to requests for comment on
Trump’s role in inspiring the violent protests or on the
collapse of security at the Capitol.
As Trump returned to the White House, the crowd headed to
the Capitol building.
After a perimeter was quickly breached, Capitol Police
officers seemed to be alone in battling the extremists on the
building’s steps, according to witness accounts and video from
the scene. They were unable to secure all the doors and windows
in the sprawling complex. Protesters surged inside the building,
which contains the chambers of both houses of Congress. Video
footage showed Capitol Police overwhelmed by vastly superior
numbers of intruders as the mob grew into the thousands.
Two U.S. officials said that Washington city officials had
hoped to avoid a militarized response in the days before the
protest. The fear: They were concerned about a repeat of the
scenes of the harsh federal response to anti-racism protests
that took place across the street from the White House in June.
They said it was unclear why it took as long as it did for the
city police force to arrive at the Capitol.
Whatever the case, they added, the delay was too long. A
U.S. defense official said Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser
requested National Guard troops at around 2 p.m. That was about
45 minutes after the rioters had breached the first barricade.
Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller activated the full D.C.
National Guard at about 2:30, the official said.
By then, the Capitol was under lockdown. In the rotunda, the
iconic circular room under the Capitol dome, tear gas masks were
being distributed. Police evacuated Vice President Mike Pence -
who was there to preside over the formal counting of the
Electoral College votes for the election he and Trump lost - and
members of the House of Representatives and Senate. The police
used pepper spray and tear gas on the protesters. They tried to
barricade doors with furniture but quickly lost the battle.
One woman was shot and killed by Capitol police inside the
building. Police identified her Thursday as Ashli Babbitt, a
U.S. Air Force veteran from California whose social media
activity indicates she embraced far-fetched right-wing
conspiracy theories.
An officer shot Babbit as she and other protesters were
"forcing their way toward the House Chamber where members of
Congress were sheltering in place," Capital Police Chief Sund
said in his statement.
The officer, who was not named, has been placed on
administrative leave while the incident is investigated, which
is standard policy in use-of-force incidents, the chief said.
CALLS TO ‘RISE UP’ FOR TRUMP
While the mob invasion of the Capitol was unprecedented,
there were ample warning signs in the days leading up to the
protests. Many Trump supporters who traveled to the capital
shared plans and organized on social media websites such as
Parler, a Twitter-like service that has attracted right-wing
extremist groups.
Some posters discussed ways to illegally sneak guns into
Washington. In a post on the social media app Parler, the leader
of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio,
promised the group’s attendance at Wednesday’s rally. Tarrio was
arrested on Monday in Washington for destruction of property
during a protest last month and possession of a firearm
magazine. He pleaded not guilty but was ordered to leave the
city on Tuesday.
Joe Biggs, a Proud Boys organizer, said more than 65 members
of his group attended the protests but that he did not know
whether any of them entered the Capitol building. He said he
advised other Proud Boys to stay inside and avoid confrontations
with police.
On Twitter, starting on Jan. 1, there were 1,480 posts from
accounts related to the QAnon conspiracy theory movement that
referenced Trump’s rally on Jan. 6 and contained references to
violence, said a former intelligence official who monitors
extremists on social media. These included calls for “Patriots
to Rise Up.”
In one popular post on the TikTok video app, a man said that
bringing guns to Washington is the “entire reason we’re going.”
Neil Trugman, a former Capitol Police intelligence officer,
called Wednesday’s invasion of the complex unfathomable. He said
the force generally prepares for much smaller groups under rules
designed to allow for maximum expression of free speech rights.
“We’re all witnessing something we never imagined," said
Trugman, who recently retired as chief of police for Amtrak, the
U.S. passenger rail company. “I’m not sure any chief of police
could have handled this any differently.”
He blamed Trump for inciting the riot: “This is no longer
just a protest. They crossed the line. This is terrorism.”
(Reporting by Joseph Tanfani, John Shiffman, Brad Heath, Mark
Hosenball
Additional reporting by Idrees Ali, Michael Berens, Linda So,
Jaimi Dowdell and Ted Hesson
Editing by Jason Szep and Brian Thevenot)