How the EU plans to quit Russian fossil fuels

May 18 (Reuters) - The European Union published plans on
Wednesday to end its reliance on Russian gas, oil and coal by
2027, laying out measures to expand renewable energy faster,
save more energy and hike imports of non-Russian fuels.
Gas heats homes, produces electricity and powers factories
across Europe. The EU is gradually weaning itself off the fossil
fuels causing climate change, but for now Russia supplies 40% of
its gas and 27% of its oil imports - a heavy dependency that the
EU vowed to end after Moscow invaded Ukraine.
Here are the key measures:
RENEWABLE ENERGY, ENERGY SAVINGS
To speed up the green shift, the European Commission
proposed that 45% of EU energy should be renewable by 2030,
replacing its current 40% proposal. The EU got 22% of its gross
final energy consumption from renewable sources like wind, solar
and biomass in 2020.
The higher target would see EU renewable energy capacity
more than double to hit 1,236 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and make
solar the bloc's biggest electricity source. To get there,
Brussels proposed a law allowing simplified one-year permits for
some wind and solar projects, to unblock the years-long delays
many projects face.
Countries would also be obliged to add solar energy
installations like rooftop panels to new large commercial and
public buildings from 2027, and to new homes from 2029.
The Commission also proposed a higher legally-binding target
to cut EU energy consumption by 13% by 2030, against expected
use, replacing its current 9% proposal. The EU is negotiating
laws to renovate buildings faster to use less energy, and said
voluntary actions like reducing heating and air conditioning use
could cut gas demand by another 5%.
The legal proposals need approval from EU countries and
lawmakers.
NEW GAS SUPPLIES, INFRASTRUCTURE
The Commission said the 155 billion cubic meters of gas
Europe gets from Russia will mostly be replaced by low-carbon
and renewable energy, and energy savings, but in the short term
countries need more non-Russian fossil fuels.
The Commission said roughly 12 new gas and liquefied natural
gas infrastructure projects would be needed pivot away from
Russian gas, particularly in central and eastern European
countries that rely on pipelines from Russia for the fuel. They
should be able to run on renewable hydrogen in the future to
avoid undermining climate goals, it said.
Individual companies are responsible for buying gas, but
Brussels is launching a scheme to allow countries to jointly buy
it. Concerns about Russian supply have already triggered a race
among companies to secure supplies, with EU firms refilling
storage after winter at record speed, despite sky-high gas
prices.
The EU will also work with countries on a emergency plan to
curtail non-essential industries, should Russia suddenly halt
gas supplies. Moscow cut off supply to Poland and Bulgaria last
month after they refused to pay for gas in roubles.
FUNDING
Taken together, the EU plans will require investments of 210
billion euros ($220.21 billion) by 2027 and 300 billion euros by
2030. That includes 10 billion euros for gas infrastructure and
2 billion euros for projects to import non-Russian oil, with the
rest for clean energy.
Those investments include 86 billion euros for renewable
energy and 27 billion for hydrogen infrastructure, 29 billion
euros for power grids and 56 billion euros for energy savings
and heat pumps.
Money would come from the EU's COVID-19 recovery fund, which
contains 225 billion euros in unspent loans. The Commission
asked EU countries to revise their spending plans for the fund
to finance the measures. Brussels will also raise 20 billion
euros by selling extra carbon market permits from a reserve.
($1 = 0.9537 euros)
(Reporting by Kate Abnett; editing by David Evans and Tomasz
Janowski)