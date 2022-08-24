How the Ukraine-Russia war rattled global financial markets

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Over six months since Russia
invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls its "special military
operation" thousands have been killed, millions made homeless
and the world has seen the worst East-West tensions since the
Cold War.
It has also thrown global financial markets into severe
turmoil as the charts below show.
1/RECESSION FEARS
Recessions now look almost certain in Europe as prices of
gas, critical for households and industry, more than trebled
since June alone on fears Russia will cut off its supplies,
possibly leading to energy rationing in some economies.
Yet the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and other
central banks are determined to crush the inflation spiralling
energy costs are fuelling, even if higher interest rates are
bound to further squeeze households and companies struggling
with rising costs.
2/GROWING PAINS
Agricultural markets whipsawed after the invasion but have
proved remarkably flexible since. Wheat and corn -
Ukraine and Russia's key exports - have swooped right back down
after an initial price surge, while Moscow's main source of
income, oil, is now fetching less than when the invasion
started.
3/INFLATION PALPITATIONS
The surge in energy and food prices, in combination with
post-pandemic supply chain strains, have driven inflation rates
around the world to levels last seen in the 1970s. This has had
widespread ramifications for bond markets especially where
borrowing costs have ballooned and default worries deepened.
4/EURO TRASHED
The euro is down more than 12% so far this year, more than
over any comparable period in the years since its introduction
in 1999, reflecting the view that further cuts in supplies of
Russian gas will hit particularly hard major euro zone economies
that depend on it, such as Germany and Italy.
5/OUT OF GAS
Russian gas flows through major pipelines to Europe have
fallen around 75% since the start of the year leading to
accusations by top European politicians that Moscow is
weaponising its natural resources.
Russia has denied the cuts are premeditated, but the fact
they are happening and that the EU relied on Russia for 40% of
its gas before the invasion, has propelled its price to 270
euros/MWh from under 50 euros/MWh this time last year.
6/UNDERPERFORMERS
Germany's and Italy's reliance on Russia made their stock
markets among the world's worst performers. Those close to the
fighting, including Poland and Hungary, also saw their
equities and currencies pummelled. Bonds of countries with high
gas or wheat import bills, took a beating too.
7/CHEMICALS AND CAR PARTS
Shares of chemical companies have suffered some of the
biggest declines since the invasion, since natural gas plays a
key role in their manufacturing process. Car parts makers have
also been hit hard, partly because Russia was a major market for
firms such as VW and Mercedes and partly because Ukraine and
Russia have also been suppliers.
"European Chemical companies have had a bit of a torrid
time," said Mirabaud equity analyst William Mileham. "There have
been production stoppages, and discussions around potential gas
rationing have hit their share prices hard recently."
8/VOLATILE TIMES
Volatility gauges for markets from stocks and bonds to oil
and the euro-dollar exchange rate soared in the wake of the Feb.
24 invasion before a bumpy ride down later on. But they spiked
again this month as the energy and recession worries have
mounted again.
9/FALLING RATINGS
The war has been mentioned as a factor in nearly 250 S&P
Global credit rating downgrades or outlook cuts since late
February. Russian borrowers accounted for over half of them, but
rising energy and borrowing costs mean the impact will continue
to spread wider.
Ukraine has defaulted as the war has wrecked its economy and
finances. Sanctions have also pushed Russia into its first
sovereign debt default in decades and left over $25 billion of
the country's corporate debt unpaid.
"Russian corporates have shown a very strong willingness to
keep paying foreign creditors, even with the obstacles that
sanctions have placed upon them," Jeff Grills at Aegon Asset
Management added, though.
10/CORPORATE EXODUS
Big brands from Nike and Coca-Cola to IKEA and Apple are
among over 1,000 global firms that have exited Russia or made
public plans to scale back their activities there, according to
a list https://som.yale.edu/story/2022/over-1000-companies-have-curtailed-operations-russia-some-remain?company=shell&country=
compiled by researchers at Yale.
It adds up to billions of dollars worth of assets. But
others have either stayed or maintained https://moralratingagency.org
what they have described as essential or unsellable parts of
their businesses in Russia.
"We have never seen anything of this magnitude in economic
history," said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, Senior Associate Dean for
Leadership Studies at Yale, who has led the project.
