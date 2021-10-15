How the illicit copper trade is sapping South Africa

Oct 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's economic woes are being
compounded by the theft of massive amounts of copper from state
firms Eskom and Transnet, much of which is smuggled overseas,
costing the country billions of rand a year, according to market
sources.
Power firm Eskom, which expects to make a 15.2 billion rand
net loss in its current financial year, told
Reuters that "unrelenting" copper theft was costing it 5-7
billion rand annually, plus 2 billion rand a year to replace
stolen cables.
Transnet Freight Rail said copper thefts had climbed 177%
over the past five years and had risen particularly sharply
during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hundreds of thousands of metres of cables were stolen in
2020, leading to about 20 trains being cancelled a day,
according to the company, which said it had been forced to
employ security drones and helicopters to stop criminal gangs.
"The cumulative damage of copper cable theft to the economy,
Transnet, and the general public is staggering," it said.
The financial hits disclosed by Eskom and Transnet alone
represent a significant economic blow to South Africa, where
frequent rolling power cuts have stifled growth and dampened
investor confidence.
While copper theft is not a new phenomenon, the state
companies and market players in South Africa say it has surged
in recent years. Global demand for copper scrap has boomed due
to tight supplies and low inventories, pushing prices to record
highs.
Some South African scrap dealers buy stolen copper, melt it
down, turn it into ingots and granules, which do not require
scrap export permits, or remove identifying markers, four
sources at local manufacturing and recycling companies told
Reuters.
Three of the sources said smugglers typically sent scrap to
Asian markets, often using export codes for shoes or textiles to
avoid detection.
"There is almost no way to identify where scrap has come
from once it's been granulated, sheared or shredded as the
processing machinery damages any identifying marks on metal
surfaces” said Ross Bartley, head of trade and environment at
the Bureau of International Recycling (BIR).
SMUGGLING PROFITS
Previously unreported government data from confidential
reports compiled for the scrap industry shows how the South
African market has morphed.
ITAC, the government agency responsible for export permits,
granted copper export permits for 9,956 tonnes of scrap in 2019,
a fraction of the 122,817 tonnes in 2012.
Six scrap and manufacturing sources said the scrap was
leaving the country in more processed forms or in mislabelled
cargo. However ITAC said the decline in permits was largely down
to more scrap deals being agreed domestically under the
country's Price Preference System (PPS), rather than a surge in
smuggling.
The PPS, introduced in 2013, forced scrap exporters to offer
local manufacturers material at a discounted rate.
Yet the industry sources said this had not significantly
helped as the domestic prices for scrap were often far lower
than the profits that could be gained from smuggling or selling
it abroad.
A spokesperson at the South African Revenue Service declined
to comment on how much the stolen scrap metal was costing the
country.
'CONCERN IN INDUSTRY'
Evert Swanepoel, chairman of the Copper Development
Association Africa (CDAA), which represents manufacturers that
use copper scrap, said the illicit market was driving
law-abiding firms out of business.
The CDAA's membership has almost halved in the last four
years and thousands of jobs have been lost due to manufacturers
not being able to access the scrap they need as a basic material
for manufacturing.
"If we don't do something soon the industry is doomed."
The government added an export levy onto the PPS in August
to encourage more high quality scrap to stay in the country.
Donald MacKay, director of XA International Trade Advisors,
estimated that this added about 300 million rand a year in costs
for legitimate scrap exporters.
"There is serious concern in the scrap industry over this,"
said MacKay, who advises exporters on trade laws. "There's an
enforcement problem here."
"Criminals who are illegally trading scrap metal are not
going to develop a conscience when they need to make an export
declaration."
($1 = 14.1673 rand)
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Additional reporting by Tom
Daly; Editing by Pratima Desai and Pravin Char)