How the new Latin America left is seeking a greener future

MEXICO CITY, May 16 (Reuters) - Colombia's presidential
front-runner Gustavo Petro wants, if he wins later this month,
to stop all new oil exploration and move his country to a
greener future.
That lines him up with Chile's recently-elected President
Gabriel Boric, a Millennial who has also pledged to take a firm
stance on tackling climate change.
As Latin America sees a resurgent 'pink tide' - with most of
the region set to be headed by leftists by the end of the year -
the greener hue of these newer leaders contrasts with the old
guard "resource nationalists," who have typically seen tight
state control of energy and metals as the best path to economic
progress and self-determination.
The wild card? Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The
former president and front-runner in his country's October
election has long been identified with support of oil
development - but he is also eager to contrast himself with
far-right incumbent and climate skeptic President Jair
Bolsonaro.
Colombian voters will vote on May 29 in a first-round
presidential election where Petro, 62, aims to catapult the left
to its first victory in decades. The ex-guerrilla turned
politician has tapped environmental activist and rising
progressive star Francia Marquez to be his running mate.
Marquez, who would be Colombia's first Afro-Colombian vice
president, stressed in an interview that she and Petro would
break not only with the country's conservatives, who have long
embraced oil and coal, but also with fellow regional leftists
like Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, an
unapologetic backer of fossil fuels.
"The point is that both the left and the right are fomenting
a policy of extractivism when humanity faces the challenge today
of transitioning from this extractivist economy to a sustainable
economy," Marquez, 40, told Reuters. "Life isn't possible
without our planet."
Petro has vowed to freeze new oil and gas exploration,
protect water resources, and provide more security for
environmental defenders in Colombia, the world's most dangerous
country for such activists.
In Chile, meanwhile, a new law is set to bind the country to
achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Companies will have to
adapt to new "borders" put in place to limit emissions and
pollution, Boric's environment minister told Reuters on Friday.
LULA 2.0
In Brazil, the region's largest economy, Lula often hearkens
back to the prosperity that defined his previous 2003-2011 stint
in power. Back then, a commodities super-cycle fueled by surging
Chinese demand for steel, soybeans and other goods filled
government coffers.
Lula also presided over state-run Petrobras' discovery of
some 50 billion barrels of crude in offshore deposits, a
tantalizing find that was seen as a potential gamechanger for
alleviating poverty.
In recent interviews, the 76-year-old has brushed off
suggestions he follow Petro's lead and shun potentially
lucrative oil projects.
Even so, Senator Humberto Costa, a close Lula ally, sees a
faster green energy transition in Brazil if the left regains
power, including more solar, wind and biomass generation.
"I think the newest thing would be environmental and energy
concerns," he told Reuters, dubbing them "more urgent" than
during Lula's earlier government.
The lawmaker also said Lula would permit only
"self-sustaining development" in the Amazon rainforest, unlike
Bolsonaro.
For traditional Latin American leftist leaders, control and
use of resources is bound up with a legacy of exploitation
dating back to colonial times - and their policies center on
keeping profit-maximizing foreign and private hands away from
their natural riches.
Lopez Obrador last month won congressional support to
nationalize the exploitation of lithium, a crucial battery metal
that Mexico does not yet produce. The Mexican leader has since
said he wants to join Chile, Argentina and Bolivia to advance
likeminded development.
He has also sought to strengthen state oil firm Pemex and
national electricity company CFE's dominance in their respective
sectors, canceling competitive oil and renewable power auctions,
and prioritizing the dispatch of power from CFE plants, even
though they overwhelmingly burn fossil fuels.
In Bolivia, one of the region's poorest countries, the need
to spur development by exploiting gas fields has long clashed
with environmental concerns. Current socialist President Luis
Arce is also keen to make the most of his country's natural
resources - including gas and lithium - but in a break from the
resource nationalists he has indicated he is open to bringing in
outside help.
In the campaign homestretch in Colombia, Marquez is keen to
avoid unrealistic expectations for Petro's green agenda.
"Will this change happen overnight? No, it won't happen in
four years," she said. "But we need the political will to say,
'Yes, we must begin the transition."
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia in Mexico City; Additional
reporting by Gabriel Araujo in Sao Paulo; Editing by Christian
Plumb and Rosalba O'Brien)