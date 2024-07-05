STORY: In the first round of France's snap elections - centrist Emilie Chandler came in third place.

She had a quarter of the votes in her constituency - far behind the far-right National Rally candidate leading at 34%...

who was closely followed by the Popular Front candidate at 30%.

Chandler's chances of winning back her seat in Sunday's election run-off are slim.

And candidates such as she are being pressed to drop out to unite voters against National Rally.

But she continues to hit the campaign trail, in a bid that critics say could end up helping a far-right party win a majority in France for the first time since World War Two.

"In any case, if I had withdrawn, it would have been a gift to the National Rally. My final point is that I don't want to abandon my voters, nearly 15,000 of them in the first round. These are people who put their trust in me."

Chandler's constituency in Val d'Oise is one of roughly 100 three-way election battles taking place across France.

Marine Le Pen's eurosceptic, anti-immigration National Rally topped the parliamentary election's first round with a third of the vote.

In an attempt to block the far-right from holding power, 200 third-placed candidates withdrew their candidacy.

Local business-owner Mourad Elferdi says he's afraid of a future with the National Rally.

"I'm really worried about my kids. What do you want me to say to my children, whom I encourage to go to school and keep on going? They're doing very, very well, but what do you want me to explain to them? That even if you've got your qualifications, the National Rally has banned you from certain jobs, how do you want me to explain the situation to them?"

Opinion polls suggest that the National Rally will win fewer seats than previously thought and is likely to be short of an absolute majority.

An Ipsos poll forecasted the National Rally would get up to 205 seats.

But for a ruling majority, 289 seats are needed in the National Assembly.