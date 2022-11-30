How tiny worms can detect pancreatic cancer

Japanese biotech firm Hirotsu Bio Science says it has developed the world's first early screening test for the disease.

"So here we have about two hundred nematodes in this small dish."

These creatures - known scientifically as C. elegans - belong to a family of nematodes.

Their noses are much more powerful than dogs.'

Hirotsu Bio Science says that makes the tiny animal a potent diagnostic tool,

as they can follow their nose toward cancer cells.

CEO and founder of Hirotsu Bio Science, Takaaki Hirotsu, has been researching the tiny worms for 28 years.

"Pancreatic cancer pretty much cannot be detected at an early stage, and there are no tests to detect very early stage pancreatic cancer anywhere in the world."

"What's very important with early detection of cancer and these kinds of diseases is being able to sense very trace amounts. And when it comes to that, I think that machines don't stand a chance against the capabilities that living organisms have. There are various types of cancer tests using different methods around the world but none have a method using capabilities of living organisms."

Hirotsu Bio launched its first N-NOSE Pancreas test directly to consumers in Japan in January 2020.

Users send a urine sample to a lab where it is put in a Petri dish with the nematodes.

The company said the test had the ability to tell if users were at high risk of cancer or not.

About 250,000 people have taken the original test, with about 5%-6% getting high-risk readings.

In November 2022, Hirotsu Bio launched a new version of the test,

tweaking the genetic code of the nematodes so that they swim away from pancreatic cancer samples.

The pancreas test kit costs up to 70,000 yen - or about $500.

The company hopes to bring the test to the United States by 2023.

In the coming years, it expects to roll out targeted tests for liver cancer, as well as cervical and breast cancers.

But it isn't without criticism.

Some doctors have criticized Hirotsu Bio's direct approach to consumers and doubted the medical usefulness of the results.

The company counters that the accuracy of N-NOSE stands up well against other diagnostic tests

and are intended as early screening tools that can guide patients to further testing and treatment sooner.