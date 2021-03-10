Fiscal Affairs Department

How to Design a Fiscal Strategy in a Resource-Rich Country

Prepared by Olivier Basdevant, John Hooley, and Eslem Imamoglu

How to Design a Fiscal Stategy in a Resource-Rich Country: Prepared by Olivier Basdevant, John Hooley, and Eslem Imamoglu

Title: How to design a ﬁscal strategy in a resource-rich country / Prepared by Olivier Basdevant, John Hooley, and Eslem Imamoglu.

CONTENTS

1. Introduction ....................................................................................................................... 1

2. Principles for Designing Fiscal Strategies in Resource-Rich Countries .......................... 3

3. A Long-Term Anchor to Ensure Fiscal Sustainability ..................................................... 3

4. e "Transition": Reaching a Sustainable Fiscal Position while Supporting Growth ..... 7

5. A Precautionary Stabilization Buﬀer ............................................................................. 12

6. Implementing and Updating the Fiscal Strategy: Practical Considerations .................. 15

Annex 1. Resource-Rich Countries ..................................................................................... 18

Annex 2. Comparison of Calibration Methods for the Long-Term Fiscal Sustainability

Anchor ............................................................................................................................. 19

Annex 3. Comparison of Frameworks for Designing Fiscal Transition Paths ..................... 20

References ........................................................................................................................... 21

