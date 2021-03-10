How to Design a Fiscal Strategy in a Resource-Rich Country: Guidance Note on the Excel Template (v1.0)

Fiscal Affairs Department

How to Design a Fiscal Strategy in a Resource-Rich Country:

Guidance Note on the Excel Template

Prepared by Olivier Basdevant, John Hooley, and Eslem Imamoglu

INTERNATIONALMONETARYFUND

©2021 International Monetary Fund Cover Design: IMF Multimedia Services

Composition: e Grauel Group

HOW TO NOTE

Fiscal Aﬀairs Department

How to Design a Fiscal Stategy in a Resource-Rich Country: Guidance Note on the

Excel Template

Prepared by Olivier Basdevant, John Hooley, and Eslem Imamoglu

Names: Basdevant, Olivier. | Hooley, John. | Imamoglu, Eslem. | International Monetary Fund. Fiscal Aﬀairs

Department, issuing body. | International Monetary Fund, publisher.

Title: How to design a ﬁscal strategy in a resource-rich country : guidance note on the Excel template (v1.0) /

Prepared by Olivier Basdevant, John Hooley, and Eslem Imamoglu ; authorized for distribution by Nikolay

Gueorguiev.

Other titles: How to notes (International Monetary Fund)

Description: Washington, DC : International Monetary Fund, 2021. | February 2021. | Includes bibliographi-cal references.

Identiﬁers: ISBN 9781513568805 (paper)

Subjects: LCSH: Fiscal policy-Design. | Natural resources. Classiﬁcation: LCC HJ192.5.B373 2021

DISCLAIMER: Fiscal Aﬀairs Department (FAD) How to Notes oﬀer practical advice from IMF staﬀ members to policymakers on important ﬁscal issues. e views expressed in FAD How to Notes are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF, its Executive Board, or IMF management.

Publication orders may be placed online, by fax, or through the mail:

International Monetary Fund, Publication Services

PO Box 92780, Washington, DC 20090, U.S.A.

Tel.: (202) 623-7430 Fax: (202) 623-7201

Email:publications@imf.orgwww.imf bookstore.org

CONTENTS

1. Introduction ....................................................................................................................... 1

2. Description of the Template ........................................................................................... 2

Annex 1. Comparison with Previous (2012) Template ......................................................... 6

References ............................................................................................................................. 7

International Monetary Fund | March 2021

iii