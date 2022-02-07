How to Enforce the Polluter-Pays Principle

Despite its potential to be applied to many global environmental issues, the PPP is still not recognized as a customary international norm (Heine, et al., 2020). This is due to the myriad ways states define the PPP and configure its implementation in their internal legal systems-a complexity that emerges precisely because the PPP relates to so many wide-ranging areas, including the protection of the environment and human health, with incentives for economic activities (Schwartz, 2010). Beyerlin and Marauhn (2011) describe the PPP as having a normative quality as a rule rather than a principle, since it is neither designed to be considered in relevant decision-making that occurs when the production or consumption of a product results in cost to a third party, nor intended to be used merely for interpretative guidance. They state the PPP directly calls upon states to ensure that in every case where the environment has been, or is going to be, polluted, the accountable person bears the costs of clearing or preventing pollution.

Sands and Peel (2012) explain that the application of the PPP to specific cases and situations remains open to interpretation, particularly in relation to the nature and extent of the costs included and the circumstances in which the principle will not apply. Nevertheless, the principle has attracted broad support and is closely related to the rules governing civil and state liability for environmental damage, the permissibility of certain forms of state subsidies, and the acknowledgement in various instruments by developed countries of the responsibilities they bear in the international pursuit of sustainable development in view of the pressures their societies place on global development. This is also expressed in the CBDR principle, which is contained in many environmental treaties adopted over the past 30 years.

More recently, the PPP has been discussed within the context of international climate change law, although it is not expressly mentioned in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Kyoto Protocol, or the Paris Agreement (Mayer, 2018; Kodolova & Solntsev, 2020). However, the PPP has been relevant in discussions on both loss and damage, and the CBDR principle.

The UNFCCC defines loss and damage to include harm resulting from climate change-both sudden-onset events, such as cyclones, and slow-onset processes, such as sea level rise. Loss and damage can include economic losses and non-economic losses (i.e., individual loss of life, health, or mobility; loss of territory, cultural heritage, Indigenous or local knowledge). For years, parties to the UNFCCC have discussed who should assume direct and indirect responsibility for the adverse effects of climate change (Heine et al., 2020). The PPP is especially meaningful in this debate, particularly with regard to the cost of forecast and actual damages as well as the mechanisms to obtain fair, viable, and comprehensive reparations arising from climate-related impacts.

Yet, this remains difficult to achieve. While the CBDR principle promotes international cooperation to tackle environmental degradation, the PPP includes methods to allocate the costs of pollution through taxation, charges, and liability laws that are often more effective when used within a country, as opposed to deployed internationally. In the context of the Paris Agreement, it is clear the greenhouse gas emissions of developed country parties largely determine current global emissions (Kodolova & Solntsev, 2020). Consequently, it is those emissions that will make it possible-or impossible-to limit temperature increases to 1.5°C from pre-industrial levels. This does not mean developing country parties are exempt from any responsibility. In fact, under the PPP approach all parties to the Paris Agreement would have the status of polluters. In this sense, indirect forms of the PPP can be found in the Paris Agreement's nationally determined contributions, obligations of climate finance, and emission trading schemes. With these mechanisms, states recognize their responsibilities in exacerbating climate change and propose ways to reduce their emissions and offer other solutions.

Without trying to underestimate the flexibility and the approach offered by the CBDR principle, some scholars try to apply the Principle of Prevention of Transboundary Harm (PTH) in lieu of a substantial principle that guides states in the fight against climate change (Zahar, 2020). The PTH relies on the obligation of states not to emit greenhouse gas emissions that go beyond the capacity of their sinks, in accordance with the UNFCCC preamble:

States have… the sovereign right to exploit their own resources pursuant to their own environmental and developmental policies, and the responsibility to ensure that activities within their jurisdiction or control do not cause damage to the environment of other States or of areas beyond the limits of national jurisdiction.

Other scholars believe state practice does not conceive that all costs should be assumed by the polluter (Mayer, 2018). An example of this can be found in the International Law Commission's Draft guidelines on the protection of the atmosphere. This document expressly excludes questions concerning the PPP, the precautionary principle, and the CBDR principle at the request of states (ILC, 2020). Despite this, climate defenders rely on the CBDR principle to hold states accountable for much of the negative impacts of climate change (Mayer, 2018).

These developments in the international climate regime are finding their way into the work of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund through the Helsinki Principles of 2019 (Principle 3), "Work towards measures that result in effective carbon pricing," where the world's finance ministers committed to make polluters pay for carbon emissions through taxes, trading schemes, and reduced or eliminated fossil fuel subsidies (De Sadeleer, 2020). The Explanatory Note to the Helsinki Principles references the use of price-based instruments to reach the emission-reduction objectives of the Paris Agreement (Heine et al., 2020). The draft Global Pact for the Environment mentions the PPP in the following terms: "Parties shall ensure that prevention, mitigation and remediation costs for pollution, and other environmental disruptions and degradation are, to the greatest possible extent, borne by their originator" (Article 8).