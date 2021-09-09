Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

How to Order Special Live Commentary by Former President Donald Trump & Donald Trump Jr. During This Saturday's Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort Pay Per View Fight

09/09/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PPV Event & Live Trump Alternative Commentary Available on TV via All Major Cable, Satellite & Telco Providers in U.S. & Canada

Fans Will Get the Highest Quality PPV Viewing & Audio Experience by Ordering the Event through their Existing TV Cable, Satellite, or Telco Provider, Including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, DIRECTV & U-VERSE TV, Dish, Fios, and Optimum, Among Others

Boxing fans will be able to watch the Saturday, September 11, 2021, pay per view boxing event headlining Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort—and featuring special live alternative commentary by former President Donald Trump and son Donald Trump Jr.—by ordering the event on TV through their existing cable, satellite, or telco provider. iNDemand, the leading transactional video-on-demand and PPV programming provider in North America, will serve as the exclusive TV distributor and U.S. and Canadian cable, satellite, and telco PPV provider for the highly anticipated program, entitled “Donald Trump: No Holds Barred – Live Alternative Commentary for Triller Fight Club: Holyfield vs. Belfort PPV.”

Television provides the best viewing experience of any PPV platform, with the best reliability, sharpest video and audio, and easy ordering interface. Viewers can order “No Holds Barred” through every major cable, satellite, and telco provider in North America, including: Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, DIRECTV & U-Verse TV, Dish, Fios, and Optimum, among others (U.S.), as well as Rogers, Bell, Shaw, Sasktel, and TELUS (Canada).

Trump and Trump Jr. will provide live commentary during all four fights that will comprise this Saturday’s PPV event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. To hear the Trumps’ guest commentary during each match, viewers will utilize the secondary audio function (SAP) on their cable box or TV set. The suggested retail price for the four-fight PPV event is $49.99 (U.S. & Canada), and there is no additional fee to listen to the Trumps’ alternative commentary on each fight.

About iNDemand

iNDemand is an innovative partnership between three of the leading cable companies in the U.S.—Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, and Cox Communications. iNDemand is a company of trusted content aggregators and licensing experts, with unparalleled technical expertise and long-standing relationships with MVPDs, major sports leagues, Hollywood studios, and other entertainment and sports companies across North America. iNDemand delivers great content to more than 80 million homes and has distribution deals with more than 150 companies. For more information, go to indemand.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:53pBIOHITECH GLOBAL : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference
PR
02:53p$10K HAVEN Grant Helps Arkansas Army Veteran with Home Repairs
BU
02:52pFmc corp share volume jumps; last up 1%
RE
02:52pCISA Q&A : The Road to Continuous Monitoring and Zero Trust Access Control
PU
02:52pCROWN : Aluminum Can Lightweighting
PU
02:52pPLANTRONICS : Advance Meeting Equality with Meeting Room A.I.
PU
02:52pSILICON VALLEY ENTREPRENEUR, INVESTOR, PHILANTHROPIST AND INVENTOR, JON FISHER, TO RELEASE NEW BOOK, I TOOK THE ONLY PATH TO SEE YOU : A Guide to Finding Professional Success Without Sacrificing Personal Happiness, on September 22nd
PU
02:52pNVIDIA : GPU-Accelerated Deep Learning Can Spot Signs of Early Alzheimer's With 99% Accuracy
PU
02:50pJPMorgan Chase to buy Zagat owner, The Infatuation
RE
02:48pSPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS : Partners with GigLabs to Launch RaceDayNFT.com, the First Fan-Focused Motorsports NFT Marketplace
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese regulatory squeeze weighs on gaming shares worldwide
2European stocks pare losses after ECB slows stimulus, as expected
3'Failure is not a crime,' defense says in trial of Theranos founder Hol..
4Analysis-Investors betting on 'stable' choice of Powell renomination at..
5LATAM Airlines S A : Group reports preliminary monthly statistics for A..

HOT NEWS