How to Order Special Live Commentary by Former President Donald Trump & Donald Trump Jr. During This Saturday's Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort Pay Per View Fight

Boxing fans will be able to watch the Saturday, September 11, 2021, pay per view boxing event headlining Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort—and featuring special live alternative commentary by former President Donald Trump and son Donald Trump Jr.—by ordering the event on TV through their existing cable, satellite, or telco provider. iNDemand, the leading transactional video-on-demand and PPV programming provider in North America, will serve as the exclusive TV distributor and U.S. and Canadian cable, satellite, and telco PPV provider for the highly anticipated program, entitled “Donald Trump: No Holds Barred – Live Alternative Commentary for Triller Fight Club: Holyfield vs. Belfort PPV.”

Television provides the best viewing experience of any PPV platform, with the best reliability, sharpest video and audio, and easy ordering interface. Viewers can order “No Holds Barred” through every major cable, satellite, and telco provider in North America, including: Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, DIRECTV & U-Verse TV, Dish, Fios, and Optimum, among others (U.S.), as well as Rogers, Bell, Shaw, Sasktel, and TELUS (Canada).

Trump and Trump Jr. will provide live commentary during all four fights that will comprise this Saturday’s PPV event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. To hear the Trumps’ guest commentary during each match, viewers will utilize the secondary audio function (SAP) on their cable box or TV set. The suggested retail price for the four-fight PPV event is $49.99 (U.S. & Canada), and there is no additional fee to listen to the Trumps’ alternative commentary on each fight.

About iNDemand

iNDemand is an innovative partnership between three of the leading cable companies in the U.S.—Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, and Cox Communications. iNDemand is a company of trusted content aggregators and licensing experts, with unparalleled technical expertise and long-standing relationships with MVPDs, major sports leagues, Hollywood studios, and other entertainment and sports companies across North America. iNDemand delivers great content to more than 80 million homes and has distribution deals with more than 150 companies. For more information, go to indemand.com.

