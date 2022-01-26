How to Prevent Drone Attacks With DJI Aeroscope: Elite Consulting Report

Find out what happened in the Abu Dhabi drone attack, how nuclear power plants in Sweden were spied on and how goods are delivered to Italian prisons

ROME, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The popularity of drones is continually increasing, and this has posed potential safety and security challenges for areas such as airports, prisons, power plants, and various government facilities and infrastructures.

During the last week, there have been numerous reports of drone attacks. In particular, that of Abu Dhabi to an oil depot and in Sweden to a nuclear power plant.

In Italy, there are an estimated 12,000 illegal flights per day, of which 5% are on sensitive targets.

Moreover, in recent months there have been dozens of reports of the delivery of "particular objects" in prisons throughout Italy.

Intelligence sources think that drones could soon also be used for attacks around the world.

Prison officers may not be able to properly detect and deter UAVs related incidents. For this reason, DJI AeroScope is able to identify the vast majority of commercial drones available on the market by monitoring and analyzing their signals.

What is DJI AeroScope?

DJI AeroScope is a complete drone detection platform, developed by DJI, that quickly identifies communication links between a drone and remote controller. It collects information such as flight status, routes, and other useful information in real-time. This tracking data stream helps prevent any kind of problems the drone might cause.

DJI AeroScope is available for continuous protection of large-scale sites, with the stationary unit that allows customization and set-up based on the specific site in which it must operate and user requests to completely cover the surrounding airspace. Under ideal conditions, the system can monitor a range of up to 50km and obtain key information from drones in real-time.

The monitoring data provided by AeroScope can be integrated with existing safety systems.

This system supports public cloud, private cloud, and on-premises deployment, which can meet specific needs such as off-site monitoring and data segregation.

The DJI AeroScope local server is the centerpiece of a comprehensive security system for drone detection. Using advanced information management technology, this system provides central monitoring, command, and investigation tools, integrating with data collected from previous flights.

Elite Consulting, DJI Enterprise dealer since 2008, has completed numerous installations and integrations of the DJI Aeroscope radar all over the world including Italy, Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and many other countries.

The Italian systems engineer Flavio Dolce is the CEO of Elite Consulting with a long experience in cybersecurity with his team can integrate Aeroscope with SDK into your ecosystem. You can contact his team at dji@eliteconsulting.it

