Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

How to Win in 2021 -- Dream Exchange's Small Business Outlook

01/08/2021 | 08:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If 2021 is to be the year we are all hoping for, small businesses are going to need significant assistance in rebuilding our economy and our way of life. During this time of need, the solution for small business has been government aid and government-funded programs. 

While these can provide short term support, a National Business Capital and Services report found that 1 in 6 SBA loans go into default. The report also found that 79% of small business owners felt they didn't receive proper support. As small businesses across the country are looking for financing options, Dream Exchange is bringing an entirely new way for small businesses to access capital without going to a bank or traditional financial institution. 

Dream Exchange is going to be outlining this opportunity on January 12, in a new webinar, "How to Win in 2021," presented by Joe Cecala Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange

Mr. Cecala said: "The Dream Exchange is a real solution to long-term systemic issues plaguing our country by providing a marketplace where money flows to any and all organizations that help us to survive better as a society."

Media Contact:
Jane Hayton
(312) 465-7912
288592@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-to-win-in-2021----dream-exchanges-small-business-outlook-301202892.html

SOURCE Dream Exchange


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:02aHURCO COMPANIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
09:02aATOSSA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:02aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Malaysia | Vacancies advertisement via MYFutureJobs portal for new Expat hires
PU
09:02aFCA AT CES 2021 : An Interactive Tour of Technology and Products
PU
09:02aSouthern Glazer's Wine & Spirits Appoints Tim Anderson to Senior Vice President of Kansas & Iowa
BU
09:02aVIDYARD : 's Community Social Impact Program Prioritizes Education and Free Tools to Ease the Shift to Remote Work
BU
09:02aLong-Term Bonds Hit Hard After Georgia Senate Runoffs
DJ
09:02aUniversity of Cincinnati and Mobilitie Bring 5G Network to Fifth Third Arena and Campus
BU
09:02aONE HOSPITALITY : The ONE Group Opens STK Scottsdale
BU
09:02aARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD : . to Report 2020 Fourth Quarter Results on February 9, 2021
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ