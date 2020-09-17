Log in
How to improve governance through electronic resources?

09/17/2020 | 02:25pm EDT

From 23rd to 25th September 2020, the 13th edition of the International Conference on Theory and Practice of Electronic Governance, entitled 'ICEGOV 2020 - Digital Governance in the Era of Disruptive Technologies and Globalization' . This year's conference organized by ICEGOV(link is external), in collaboration with the University of the Aegean, the Harokopio University of Athens and the United Nations University (UNU-EGOV) will take place online, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the main theme Digital Governance in the Era of Disruptive Technologies and Globalisation, ICEGOV 2020 will promote the interaction of people from all over the world and different sectors, such as academia, government, industry, and international organisations

Disclaimer

UNESCO - United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 18:24:08 UTC
