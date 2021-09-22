How to improve medication access for chronic illnesses

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) have been increasing as a proportion disease burden for many years - and in nearly every part of the world. In all but the poorest countries, NCDs are now a public health priority. The World Bank, in partnership with Access Accelerated, is working with more than 30 countries to help them better understand their NCD burden - and develop strategies to prevent, control and improve services at primary care level.

Many chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases including asthma and some cancers, are manageable with pharmaceuticals - delivered through strong primary health systems that can enhance and extend life. However, many people living with NCDs - most notably in lower-income countries - struggle to get early and effective diagnosis, and access the affordable quality medicines they need.

Higher costs, reduced access

Studies in more than 40 countries have shown that, in both the public and private sector, generic medicines for the treatment of chronic diseases are generally harder to find than acute disease medicines (as NCD Alliance reports). In many countries, out-of-pocket prices for NCD medicines far exceed actual procurement prices. The result: patients either go without treatment, or their families fall into poverty.

If governments could reliably source quality medicines at an affordable price, it would obviously create potential for the expansion of services and treatment to a broader section of the public. To expand equitable access to medicines, some have suggested setting up mechanisms that pool the procurement of NCD medicines.

Pooled procurement seeks to aggregate market demand and enhance demand transparency. It can give producers easier market entry and buyers greater negotiating power to secure quality and supply assurance at affordable prices. In principle, pooled procurement can also reduce transaction costs, consolidate fragmented markets, and allow for more accurate collection of market data.

Models of success

Some global pooled procurement initiatives have improved access to HIV/AIDS and malaria treatments - particularly in lower- and middle-income countries.

The Global Fund's Pooled Procurement Mechanism, for example, has "managed approximately US$1 billion in orders, serving grant implementers in 63 countries," and it generated an estimated US$174 million in cost savings for HIV and malaria-related treatments and diagnostics in 2019 alone.

Similarly, the PAHO Strategic Fund, a regional initiative has served 49 entities in 35 countries with more than US$ 580 million worth of essential medicines procured since 2018.

Impediments to pooled procurement